Music on the Hill offers Summer Sings

Music on the Hill is hosting Summer Sings on Tuesdays in August from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Road.

Each week features a different choral classic led by a different conductor. With no preparation and no performance required, Summer Sings are a relaxed way to revisit a familiar choral work or try something new. Singers may attend one or many of the Tuesday evening sessions.

Singers of all backgrounds, including student singers and those who have been away from singing for awhile, are welcome. Scores and refreshments will be provided. The sessions are free, with donations welcome.

Each evening’s selections may be found at musiconthehillCT.org. Those interested may subscribe to the mailing list to receive email notices.