Fairfield County Bank sponsors food truck festival

Fairfield County Bank has joined with Trackside Teen Center and is a sponsor of the Wilton Food Truck Festival.

“Fairfield County Bank is pleased to sponsor Trackside Teen Center’s Food Truck Festival on Sunday, Aug. 12 at Allen’s Meadow. Trackside plays such a vital role for the youth in our community, and we appreciate the contributions of this unique organization, which is one of the gems that makes our town so special,” Fairfield County Bank Vice President Carol Johnson said in a statement.

The festival will host 20 food trucks, live entertainment on the festival stage with teen and adult local bands, craft vendors, and a kids’ park with bounce houses, obstacle course, climbing wall and a water slide.

Information: trackside.org.