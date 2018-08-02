Senior Center News

Get moving

The senior center has a number of programs to help you exercise in comfort this summer.

Line Dance Fusion on Mondays from 10:30 to 11:30 blends traditional dance steps with elements of modern line dancing. There is a $3 drop-in fee.

BeMoved! includes a warm-up, easy-to-follow therapeutic movements, and a cool down that leaves participants feeling rejuvenated. Tuesdays, 9:45 to 10:45, $5 drop-in fee.

Feldenkrais is an innovative movement method designed to relieve pain, exercise your brain and teach you to move with greater comfort, ease, and fluidity. Fridays, 10 to 11, $5 drop-in fee.

Wilton Farmers’ Market

As the summer days pass by, don’t forget to check out the Wilton Farmers’ Market on Wednesdays from noon to 5 at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. The market offers fresh vegetables, fruit, flowers, jams and jellies, baked goods, cheese, and more. Shop for organic produce from Ambler Farm or taste delicious breads, sandwiches, and cheeses from Beldotti Bakeries. Gourmet food trucks like Jeff’s BBQ and Angie’s Cocinita offer a variety of takeout meal options. Local artisans will also be represented.

A trip to an inn

Join Stay at Home in Wilton on Aug. 9 at 10 for a day trip to Hopkins Inn in Warren, Conn. Visit the winery and dine on the patio overlooking beautiful Lake Waramaug. On the scenic return trip, enjoy shopping in New Preston. Meet at 10 at the commuter lot north of Orem’s to carpool. Reservations required; please call 203-762-2600.

Coming events

Friday, Aug. 3, No Jewelry Workshop with Viola Galetta; 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 11 to 2, Free Senior Swim at the Y; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis.

Monday, Aug. 6, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, Aug. 7, 9:45, BeMoved! with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Erickkson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House.

Wednesday, Aug. 8, 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 12 to 5, Farmer’s Market at the Wilton Historical Society; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, Aug. 9, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11, Blood Pressure Screening at the Y; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.