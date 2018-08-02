Library Lines

Concert tonight

There is still time to register for tonight’s performance, Jazz Idiom and Modern Musicals Concert with Will Comer and Caitlin Witty, from 7 to 8. These two talented performers, Wilton High School alumni, have moved on to creating more wonderful music in their college careers. Will is an accordionist and pianist studying jazz piano performance at Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University. He has performed in a variety of settings such as a cocktail hour pianist, ballet accompanist, classical accompanist, improv comedy accompanist, pop-punk band synth player and street musician. Caitlin, a national YoungArts finalist, will be a senior at Webster University’s Conservatory for Theatre Arts. In addition to performing, Caitlin has spent her last two summers teaching and directing children’s theater at the Wiremill Academy in Georgetown. Space is limited. Advanced registration is strongly recommended.

Summer fun continues

The Children’s Library summer reading program is well underway with activities scheduled through Aug. 24. This week, kids of all ages can venture into Space Crafts on Friday, Aug. 3, from 10 to 4. These are space-oriented crafts to match the theme of the summer reading. On Monday, Aug. 6, Summer STEAM session is Master Engineer, for kids in grades 5 and 6, from 10:15 to 11:30. Kids will be creating their own marble runs and launch rockets. Registration is required. All the story times continue this month with Fantastic Fours and Fives on Monday, Aug. 6, from 4:15 to 4:45; Terrific Tales for Twos and Threes with caregivers on Tuesday, Aug. 7, from 10:15 to 10:45; Books for Babies with caregivers on Wednesday, Aug. 8, from 10:15 to 10:45, and Wonderful Ones and Twos with caregivers also on Wednesday, Aug. 8, from 11 to 11:30. Galaxy Crafts for kids ages 6 and up is on Tuesday, Aug. 7, from 4:15 to 5. Registration is required. Thursday brings movies: Zathura at 10:15 and Wall-E at 2. No registration is needed. Caregivers must stay with children under 8 and in the building for children 8 to 12. For more information about all children’s programs, visit the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on the Children’s tab.

Teen fun

Not to be outdone, Teen Services has a few programs this week that should be checked out. In addition to the above-mentioned concert, kids in grades 6 through 12 have Meditation, Mindfulness and Wind Chimes for Teens & Tweens, on Tuesday, Aug. 7, from 3 to 5. Kids will learn how to destress with the help of Life Coach Anju Pandey. Afterwards, they make wind chimes using shells, wood and other materials to bring home and enjoy. Then on Wednesday, Aug. 8, they can make Mason Jar Beach Glass Votives, from 4 to 5. Colorful glass pebbles create a mosaic effect with a battery-powered candle for the perfect votive for their rooms or tables. Both of these programs are supported by the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund. Registration is required as space is limited. Seventh and eighth graders have their own program on Thursday, Aug. 9, with Solder a Night Light. Kids will learn the basics of soldering and then make their own lights. Registration is required. For more information about all teen programs, visit the library’s website and click on the Teens tab.

Creatures invade the library

The library will be crawling with aliens on Aug. 8, when the Wonderful Wednesdays program features Animal Embassy’s Alien Invaders, from 4 to 5. Their “aliens” are animals who were once family pets, but somehow were released into the wild. Kids in grades K and up will learn about the challenges that these aliens face in foreign lands as well as the problems they create. Children will learn about creatures such as a Burmese python that came all the way from Asia to Florida. They will see cane toads, green iguanas, red-eared slider turtles and a Monk parakeet that should be in Brazil, but migrated to Connecticut. Registration is required. Caregivers must remain in the building. The program is supported by the Amadeo Family.

Two more teen programs

There are only a few spots left in Coding for Teens, a five-day computer programming class Aug. 13-17, from 10:30 to noon for kids in seventh through 12th grade. The only requirement for the kids is that they must attend all five sessions and they have to have algebra experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.