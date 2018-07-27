Wilton man leads state police on chase

State police charged a 43-year-old Wilton man with reckless driving and other motor vehicle counts July 27 at 3:30 a.m. on Route 15 north in New Haven.

Troopers said Ijebol G. Holmes, of 165 Drum Hill Road, was arraigned at Bridgeport Superior Court later that same morning on charges of improper use of marker, operating without minimum insurance, operating under suspension, engaging police in pursuit and interfering with an officer, in addition to reckless driving.

Troopers said they received a broadcast that Wilton Police had attempted to stop the gray Honda Civic, which took off on Route 15 northbound at exit 42 in Westport. Troopers saw the vehicle traveling at exit 46 in Fairfield. They attempted to stop the vehicle, just north of exit 52 in Trumbull, but it increased speed and kept going. It was later stopped on Route 15 just north of exit 60 in New Haven, after driving over tire flattening sticks troopers had set.

Holmes was held on $50,000 bond.

Wilton police said the chase began on Danbury Road in Wilton because the suspect had one headlamp out. The car behaved erratically and at one point the driver slammed on the brakes in an attempt to cause an accident, police said.