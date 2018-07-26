Police seek public’s help to identify faces

The Wilton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in attempt to identify the men shown in surveillance photos who are persons of interest in a recent rash of car burglaries.

The pictured individuals were captured on video surveillance using credit cards to purchase items in Waterbury, shortly after the victim’s credit cards were stolen from their vehicles in the early morning hours of July 10, in Wilton.

Anyone who can identify the pictured individuals is asked to contact the Wilton Police Department Detective Bureau at 203- 834-6260.