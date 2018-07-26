Municipal property taxes are due

The Town of Wilton Tax Collector has mailed tax bills for real estate, personal property, and all motor vehicle taxes due for Fiscal Year 2019.

Real estate and personal property tax bills of $100 or less, and all motor vehicle taxes are due in a single installment on July 1 (payment must be received or postmarked by Aug. 1, 2018 to avoid an interest penalty). Real estate taxes and personal property in excess of $100 are due in two equal installments on July 1, 2018, and Jan. 1, 2019. If a resident receives a supplemental motor vehicle tax bill in December, it is due on Jan. 1, 2019.

Taxes may be paid online at wiltonct.org for 50 cents for a bank account transaction. Payments can also be made by credit card for an additional 3% fee and by debit card for a fee of $3.95.

Payments not made within one month of the due dates are delinquent and incur interest at the rate of 1.5% per month from the due dates. Delinquent motor vehicle taxes prevent registering any vehicle until released by the tax collector.

Payment through a financial institution’s electronic bill pay service must be received by the tax collector by the last day to pay or interest will be charged. Electronic bill payment transactions should be made at least 10 days prior to the last day to pay to ensure on time receipt.

Taxes are also payable in person or by mail at the tax collector’s office in town hall, 238 Danbury Road. Office hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Payments may be mailed to Town of Wilton, Tax Collector, P.O. Box 135, Wilton, CT 06897.

For information on a tax bill, visit wiltonct.org or call the Wilton Tax Collector at 203-563-0125.