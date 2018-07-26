Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Movie Theater Thursday, Thursday, July 26, Wilton Library. Monsters vs. Aliens will be shown for children from 10:15 to 11:45, with Wonderstruck from 2 to 3:30. Free, no registration.

Summer Poetry, Thursday, July 26, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. The work of Irish poet Seamus Heaney will be explored. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Ladies Monthly Lunch, Thursday, July 26, 11:30. All ladies are invited to join the ladies of Stay at Home in Wilton for lunch at a local restaurant. Reservations required: 203-762-2600.

Summer Music & More Concert, Thursday, July 26, 5-6:30, Wilton Library. Steve Kazlauskas returns for the sixth year with his American Songbook/Rat Pack compilation, Echoes of Sinatra. Free, refreshments. No registration. Sponsored by the Village Market.

Woodcock Volunteer Committee Meeting, Thursday, July 26, 7 p.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Have a glass of wine by the fire and help plan one of Woodcock’s largest fund-raisers of the year: Under the Harvest Moon on Friday, Sept. 21. No registration required.

American Red Cross Blood Drive, Friday, July 27, 1-6:15, Wilton Library. Sign up for an appointment at 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) or redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins will be accommodated.

Family S’mores and More, Sunday, July 29, 6:30-8 p.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. After-dinner s’mores, playground, fitness trail and nature center with 30 resident reptiles will all be open. Free, registration required: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

College Essay Workshop, Tuesday, July 31, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. For rising seniors only, they will be introduced to how to write essays that stand out. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

New Yorker Shorts, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 12-1:30, Wilton Library. Discuss a short story published in the New Yorker magazine. Titles announced one week prior. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Movie Theater Thursday, Thursday, Aug. 2, Wilton Library. Cat from Outer Space will be shown for children from 10:15 to 11:45, with Peter Rabbit from 2 to 3:30. Free, no registration.

Summer Poetry, Thursday, Aug. 2, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. The work of Irish poet Seamus Heaney will be explored. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Jazz Idiom and Modern Musicals Concert, Thursday, Aug. 2, 7-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Pianist Will Comer and vocalist Caitlin Witty perform. Advance registration strongly suggested: 03-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Chorus Concert, Thursday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m., St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Road. Annual concert features Randall Thompson’s Frostiana and other settings of American poetry. Free. Information: musiconthehillct.org.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, Aug. 6, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Weekly drop-in for all experience levels. Needles and yarn available for novices to try out. No registration.

Caregiver Support Group, Monday, Aug. 6, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. First meeting of a six-week program (through Sept. 10) presented by Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County. Free, registration required: 203-762-8958, ext. 316.

New Yorker Shorts, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 12-1:30, Wilton Library. Discuss a short story published in the New Yorker magazine. Titles announced one week prior. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Lake Lunch at Hopkins Inn, Thursday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. Join Stay at Home in Wilton for a day trip to Hopkins Inn, visit the winery and dine on the patio overlooking Lake Waramaug. Return trip includes a scenic drive around the lake and shopping in New Preston. Meet at 10 a.m. at the commuter lot north of Orem’s to carpool. Reservations required: 203-762-2600.

Movie Theater Thursday, Thursday, Aug. 9, Wilton Library. Zathura will be shown for children from 10:15 to 11:45, with Wall-E from 2 to 3:30. Free, no registration.

Wilton Food Truck Festival, Sunday, Aug. 12, Allen’s Meadow, Route 7. More than 20 food vendors, craft vendors, live music, kids’ fun park. Admission: $10/car and $5/walk-ins, proceeds go to teen center. Visitors pay for food and drink at trucks.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, Aug. 13, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Weekly drop-in for all experience levels. Needles and yarn available for novices to try out. No registration.

Men’s Breakfast, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 9 a.m., Orem’s Diner, Danbury Road. Stay at Home in Wilton sponsors an opportunity for men to get together. Rides available. Information: 203-762-2600.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 1:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at [email protected] Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

New Yorker Shorts, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 12-1:30, Wilton Library. Discuss a short story published in the New Yorker magazine. Titles announced one week prior. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Walk for Seniors, Thursday, Aug. 16. Meet at the commuter lot at 10 a.m., north of Orem’s. Walkers will carpool to Sherwood Island where organizer, Peter Dodds, president of Stay at Home in Wilton, will lead the group on a leisurely walk. All levels welcomed. Free. Afterwards the group will carpool to Sherwood Diner for lunch. Reservations: 203-762-2600.

Movie Theater Thursday, Thursday, Aug. 16, Wilton Library. Muppets from Space will be shown for children from 10:15 to 11:45, with Aliens Ate My Homework from 2 to 3:30. Free, no registration.

Morning Hike and Breakfast Bite, Saturday, Aug. 18, 8:30-10, Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Easy 45-minute hike followed by coffee and breakfast treats in the pavilion. All ages. Space limited; registration required: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, Aug. 20, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Weekly drop-in for all experience levels. Needles and yarn available for novices to try out. No registration.

Ladies Monthly Lunch, Thursday, Aug. 23, 11:30. All ladies are invited to join the ladies of Stay at Home in Wilton for lunch at a local restaurant. Reservations required: 203-762-2600.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, Aug. 27, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Weekly drop-in for all experience levels. Needles and yarn available for novices to try out. No registration.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.