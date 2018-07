The Board of Selectmen will conduct a special meeting Monday, July 30 at 8 p.m. at town hall to appoint a fifth member. The new member will replace Michael Kaelin, who resigned in June.

The Democratic Town Committee has nominated committee member Ceci Maher and the Republican Town Committee named Joshua Cole, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the board in November.

No unaffiliated candidates submitted a petition directly to the Board of Selectmen for the seat.