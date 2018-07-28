Police Log: Impersonation, DUI, family dispute

Impersonating Bruins owner

A 37-year-old New York state man, who also has a residence on Drum Hill Road, was charged with criminal impersonation July 20 in connection with a Nov. 3, 2017 traffic stop in Wilton.

Police said Jeffrey C. Jacobs, of 1 Renaissance Square, White Plains, N.Y, was taken into custody in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., where he was being held on an extraditable warrant by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Department.

He was brought to Wilton on a warrant, processed, and released on $5,000 bond with a court date of July 30.

He had allegedly impersonated Jeremy Jacobs, the owner of the Boston Bruins hockey team. In May of 2017, Wilton police received a call from the Bruins organization saying they received a collection notice regarding tree work that Jeffrey Jacobs incurred at his home in Wilton.

It was found he had employed the tree-cutting service, and said he was Jeremy Jacobs, the owner of the Bruins. The service was never paid and sent a bill to the Bruins ownership, who notified police. Then, in November, in an attempt to get out of a ticket, Jacobs allegedly told a traffic officer he was Jeremy Jacobs and owned the Bruins.

Collision information sought

Police are seeking information with regard to a motorcycle that was struck in the parking lot of the Wheels gas station, 386 Danbury Road, resulting in minor injuries to the bike operator.

Police said the vehicle involved was a dark-colored SUV that left the scene northbound on Danbury Road.

The accident occurred on July 15 at 4 p.m. The number to call with information is 203-834-6260.

DUI

A 26-year-old Stamford woman was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to drive in the proper lane and following too closely July 22 at 1:02 a.m. on Danbury Road near Seeley Road.

Police said Juliet C. Portillo, of 105 Crystal Street, Stamford, was reported by a caller to be driving erratically on Danbury Road when she pulled into a driveway at 511 Danbury Road, got out barefoot, walked around, and said she did not know where she was. The homeowner explained she had never seen the driver before.

Portillo failed to perform field sobriety tests to standard.

She was booked and released on $260 bond the next morning to the custody of a friend with a court date of Aug. 2.

Family dispute

Vito Veccia, 35, of 3 Arrowhead Road, Wilton, was charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with a 911 call July 23 at 2 p.m., the result of a disagreement between siblings.

He was released on a promise to appear in court July 24 at Norwalk Superior Court.

The Wilton Police Department responded to one family domestic violence incident during the week of July 17 to July 24.