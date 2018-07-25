Obituary: Frederic Davis Lamb

Frederic Davis Lamb passed away last week. He was born in Park Forest, Illinois in 1931 to Frederic and Alice Davis Lamb. The couple also had two daughters, Patricia and Judith. Both of his sisters predeceased Fred.

Fred spent the first decade of his life in Maywood and Elmhurst, IL, after which the family moved to Ohio. He spent his grammar school years in Bay Village and high school in Rocky River. Fred went to Wabash College where he was involved in various sport and social activities and was a member and president of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity chapter. After graduating from Wabash College in 1953, he entered the University of Michigan Law school where he met and married Barbara Bullard from Benton Harbor, Michigan. Fred graduated from law school in 1956 and was hired as a lawyer for The Wm. S. Merrell pharmaceutical company in Cincinnati, Ohio.

During their 64-year marriage, Fred and Barbara spent their early days near Cincinnati, Ohio where Fred was Chair of the charter committee establishing the new city of Forest Park, Ohio. Fred served as an early Mayor and judge for the community of 20,000. He was actively engaged in extensive product liability litigation before being promoted in 1980 to become General Counsel and Secretary of his employer, Richardson-Vicks in Wilton, CT.

In CT, he continued his involvement in community affairs on various non-profit boards and on the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce. He and Barbara loved to play golf and joined Silver Spring Country Club in Ridgefield, where he became president in the late 1980s and served on its Board until 2012.

Fred is survived by his wife, Barbara and their two children, Deborah Ann Dunn, who resides in St. Augustine, FL with her husband Russell Dunn, and Jeffrey Lamb who resides is Edwards, CO with his wife Deborah Moore Lamb. The six grandchildren who survive Fred are Steven Frederic Dunn, Kimberly Christine Dunn and Jeffrey Russell Dunn, Nicole Davis Lamb, Alyson Lamb Lewis and her husband Kyle Lewis, Katharine Lamb Shomaker and her husband Chris Shomaker.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Thoracic Oncology Research Fund. Please make checks payable to Closer to Free Fund and mail to P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. Please include “For Thoracic Oncology Research / Fred Lamb” on the memo line. Secure online gifts can also be made at https://www.closertofree.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Silver Spring Country Club at 1:00 p.m. on August 12.