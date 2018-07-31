Concert sets poetry to music

Music on the Hill celebrates America as the 16th annual Summer Chorus performs Randall Thompson’s Frostiana and other American selections with guest conductor Kaitlin Lazere.

Frostiana is Thompson’s setting of seven poems by Robert Frost, including The Road Not Taken and Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening. The program also includes Aaron Copland’s The Promise of Living, from his opera The Tender Land, as well as works by Barber, Bernstein, and contemporary American composer Morten Lauridsen.

The concert is Thursday, Aug. 2, at 8 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Road. It is free, a gift to the community, with donations gratefully accepted.

To receive notice of future events, including the August Summer Sings series, subscribe to the mailing list at musiconthehillCT.org.