Boucher leads in local campaign contributions

Of the local 2018 election candidates, incumbent Republican state Sen. Toni Boucher has received the most individual contributions to her campaign warchest, according to the State Elections Enforcement Commission’s (SEEC) Campaign Reporting Information System (eCRIS).

On July 1, 2017, filing of campaign contributions and expenditures became mandatory for certain committees registered with the SEEC, including:

Candidate committees and exploratory committees of candidates for statewide office, General Assembly or probate judge that raise or spend $1,000 or more;

All state central committees, legislative caucus committees and legislative leadership committees;

Town committees and political committees registered with SEEC that raise or spend $1,000 or more during the current calendar year or in the preceding regular election cycle;

Any other committees or other persons, including individuals and businesses, who contribute in excess of $1,000 on behalf of a statewide office, General Assembly or probate judge candidate.

The SEEC’s Election 2018 Receipts Data for Candidate and Exploratory Committees was last updated July 17. Between July 14, 2016 and July 9, 2018, Wilton residents’ individual contributions ranged from $5 to $3,500, according to the data.

26th Senate District

More than 200 Wiltonians contributed a total of $23,200 to Boucher. Following Boucher’s withdrawal from the gubernatorial race in April, contributions made to her exploratory campaign for governor were redirected to her campaign for re-election as senator of the 26th District.

Her opponent, Democrat Will Haskell, received $805 in contributions from 19 Wilton residents, according to the SEEC data.

In total, Boucher raked in $97,665 in itemized contributions from individuals in Connecticut and 10 other states, while Haskell received $29,013 from individuals in Connecticut and 22 other states.

143rd House District

Eighty-six Wiltonians contributed a total of $4,735 to Republican Gail Lavielle, who is running for reelection against Democrat Stephanie Thomas for the 143rd State House District seat.

No individual contributions from Wilton residents were reportedly made to Thomas, who recently joined the race after receiving confirmation from state election officials that she had enough signatures to challenge Lavielle.

In total, Lavielle received $9,200 in itemized contributions from individuals in Connecticut, while Thomas received $931 from individuals in Norwalk, New Canaan and Westport, and Brooklyn, N.Y.

125th House District

As for the 125th State House District race, 128 Wilton residents contributed a total of $6,255 to Democrat candidate Ross Tartell, while no contributions to incumbent Republican Tom O’Dea were reported.

In total, Tartell received $7,505 in itemized contributions from individuals in Connecticut, New York, California, Florida and Indiana, according to the SEEC data.

Governor

Of the candidates running for governor, Wilton residents contributed the most to Republican Robert “Bob” Stefanowski, who received a total of $7,260 from six Wiltonians.

At $3,700, independent candidate Marisa Manley received the second-highest amount of contributions from Wiltonians, followed by:

Steve Obsitnik, Republican: $2,185.

Joseph Ganim, Democrat: $1,500.

Edward “Ned” Lamont, Democrat: $1,254.

Timothy Herbst, Republican: $1,225.

Mark Boughton, Republican: $875.

David Stemerman, Republican: $300.

Oz Griebel, independent: $250.

Lieutenant governor

At $4,290, Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Susan Bysiewicz received the most contributions from Wilton residents, followed by Republican Jayme Stevenson at $1,100.

Republican candidates Erin Stewart and Joe Markley received $200 and $175, respectively, in contributions from Wilton residents, while Democrat Eva Bermudez Zimmerman garnered $120.

Attorney general

Republicans Susan Hatfield and John Shaban received the most contribution money from Wilton residents, according to the SEEC data — Hatfield at $725, with Shaban close behind at $700.

Democratic candidates Christopher Mattei and William Tong received $500 and $400, respectively, from Wilton residents. Democrat Paul Doyle did not receive any individual contributions from Wilton residents.

Treasurer

Of the candidates running for state treasurer, Democrat Dita Bhargava received the most individual contributions from Wiltonians at $2,655, followed by Republican Art Linares at $150. Republican Thaddeus Gray and Democrat Shawn Wooden each received $100 in contributions.

Probate judge

Eight Wilton residents contributed a total of $1,150 to the Republican candidate for probate judge of the Norwalk-Wilton Probate District, Lawrence Carfeo. No Wilton residents contributed to the campaigns of Democratic candidates Doug Stern and Darnell Crosland.

Connecticut’s Democratic and Republican primaries will take place Tuesday, Aug. 14, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The SEEC’s Election 2018 Receipts Data for Candidate and Exploratory Committees is available here.