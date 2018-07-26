Business zone change approved

The Planning and Zoning Commission July 23 approved a developer’s request for a change of zone from Design Retail Business to General Business for property at 255, 261 and 265 Danbury Road.

The developer, TBS Partners LLC, is planning a shopping center with five apartment units on the second floor, ranging in size from studio to one-bedroom.

The properties are near the new medical building, across from Wilton Baptist Church.

The three parcels total about 1.5 acres, said Bob Nerney, the town’s planning director.

The public hearing on the proposed zone change opened July 9. There was no opposition.