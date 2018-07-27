The Learning Experience approved

The Planning and Zoning Commission July 23 approved an application for a child daycare center for property at 213 Danbury Road.

Two small buildings at that address, which once housed a karate studio and some offices, will now be razed so a child daycare center can be built.

The plan, by Wilton Partners LLC, doing business as The Learning Experience, calls for an 11,240-square-foot, two-story building on the site.

This use is compliant with the General Business zone, which it is in, and is also compatible with the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development, according to the applicant. The land involved is 0.795 acres.

According to the Plan of Conservation and Development, the town should explore tools to allow additional business use that is in character with the area, which is from Lambert Corner to Cannon Road.

Planning and Zoning discussion on the proposal opened on May 29, where a spokesman for the owner said the center will enroll approximately 149 children, aged six weeks to six years, Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.