ASML reported second-quarter sales of EUR 2.74 billion, with a gross margin of 43.3%.

The second-quarter sales were above expectations including higher than forecasted unit sales, the company’s president and chief executive officer, Peter Wennink, said in a statement.

On the Wilton side, the company’s continued expansion and hiring needs has led ASML to re-think its approach to hiring. For ASML, this means looking more at the attitude and aptitude of the candidate, not always the exact skill requirement, a company spokesman said. For example, a former retail sales woman who had a hobby of painting on rice was trained for optical fabrication.