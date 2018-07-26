Senior Center News

Find your calm

The senior center offers a number of programs that will help you stay fit without a lot of exertion.

Yoga is offered Tuesdays, from 11 to noon, and Thursdays, from 10 to 11, each week. There is a $3 drop-in fee.

Tai chi, a series of gentle and graceful movements performed with respiration coordination and deep concentration, is offered Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11:30, for a $3 drop-in fee.

Chair yoga focuses on proper breathing and muscle stretching. This free class is offered the second Friday of the month from 11:15 to noon. The next class is Aug. 10.

Mindfulness is for everyone

Many people have heard the term “mindfulness,” but what does it really mean? According to Jon Kabat-Zinn, Ph.D., a mindfulness expert and author, “Mindfulness is awareness that arises through paying attention, on purpose, in the present moment, non-judgmentally.” One way to practice mindfulness is to meditate. According to the American Psychological Association, mindfulness meditation practice has been shown to have many positive benefits such as reduced stress, increased immunity, and improvements in focus, memory, and relationship satisfaction.

Here are some meditation tips from mindful.org:

Begin by sitting in a chair with a tall (but not stiffened) spine and rest your feet on the ground. Be aware of what your arms are doing and rest your palms comfortably on your legs.

Soften your gaze by looking slightly downward or close your eyes.

Begin to focus on your breath and feel the air moving through your nose and mouth and notice as your belly or chest rises and falls.

When your mind wanders, notice this and gently return your focus to your breath.

Be kind to yourself as you notice your thoughts without judgment and continue to gently return to your focus to your breath.

When you are ready, lift your gaze or open your eyes, refocus on your surroundings by noticing sounds and sights around you, and take note of how you feel.

Along with meditation, classes like yoga and tai chi are also great opportunities to practice focusing on the breath and the present moment. There are also many free mindfulness meditations and exercises available on youtube.com or mindful.org. Mindfulness can be practiced by anyone, anywhere. Give it a try!

Coming events

Friday, July 27, 10, Jewelry Workshop with Viola Galetta; 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 11 to 2, Free Senior Swim at the Y; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis.

Monday, July 30, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, July 31, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Erickkson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House.

Wednesday, Aug. 1, 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 12 to 5, Farmer’s Market at the Wilton Historical Society; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, Aug. 2, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11, Blood Pressure Screening; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.