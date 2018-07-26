Library Lines

Chairman of the board in the house

Steve Kazlauskas, affectionately known as “that Frank Sinatra guy,” will be crooning to a very appreciative audience tonight from 5 to 6:30 in the library’s final Summer Music & More concert for the season. In closing out the 18th year of this series, the library thanks the Village Market for making these performances possible for the community to enjoy. Steve is performing his Echoes of Sinatra show for his sixth consecutive year thrilling the crowd with his easy-going rapport and his spot-on interpretations of Sinatra’s hits. The concert is free along with the refreshments. The wine is donated by Michael Crystal. There is no charge or reservations. The concert takes place in the Brubeck Room and the courtyard, rain or shine.

Blood drive

According to the American Red Cross website, there is an emergency need for blood. The library is having a blood drive on Friday, July 27, from 1 to 6:30. Those wishing to participate may contact the Red Cross directly for appointments (800-RED-CROSS, 1-800-733-2767 or www.redcrossblood.org) which will be scheduled from 1 to 6:15. Walk-ins will be accommodated. Please note that positive ID is required at the time of the blood donation.

Cool coding offered

Kids ages 11 through 15 have two five-day classes in which to learn computer coding. On Monday, July 30 through Friday, Aug. 3, from 1 to 2:30, Python Level I, the beginner class, will be taught by Nish Wangneo, a sophomore at Wilton High School who has a passion for coding. This class is for kids with no coding experience. The second class, from 3 to 4:30, is Python Level II for intermediate students who have already taken the beginner class. This class will review the basic concepts taught in Level I and then start working on some more advanced concepts in arrays, classes, function, object-oriented programming and more. Kids must commit to the full five days of either session. Homework will be assigned in both classes. Students should bring a notebook, pen/pencil for taking notes. To register a student, send an email to [email protected] with name of student, rising grade, and parent email address.

Teens, mindfulness, food and more

Life coach professional Anju Pandey introduces kids in sixth through 12th grades to meditation and mindfulness techniques to help deal with stress and overwhelming emotions in Meditation, Mindfulness and Henna for Teens & Tweens, Tuesday, July 31, from 3 to 5. The second part of this session focuses on the ancient art of henna with Garima Agarwal. On Wednesday, Aug. 1, from 4 to 5:15, kids entering sixth through ninth grade may compete to build the strongest and longest paper bridges in Paper Bridge Challenge for Teens & Tweens run by the Discovery Museum. Kids in sixth through eighth grades will experiment with taste vs. smell in Food Science for Teens & Tweens, from 4 to 6 on Thursday, Aug. 2. Registration is required. Visit the library’s teen section on the website for details.

The ‘write’ stuff

It’s the middle of the summer and who really wants to think about college essays, and yet, this is the perfect time to nail down thoughts and concepts because the September push is right around the corner. On Tuesday, July 31, from 6 to 7:30, College Essay Workshop will introduce the main and supplemental essays and how to write pieces that stand out and tell the student’s story. Students should bring laptops or notebooks for this working session for rising seniors only. Registration is required. Parents are welcome to bring college questions and sit on the sidelines.

Animals and fun

At this week’s Wonderful Wednesdays on Aug. 1, from 4 to 5, a representative from Green Hill Farm will share science facts about animals in space and demonstrate how a weather balloon works. There will be various creatures to pet and enjoy. The program is for Pre-K and up and registration is required.

College students perform

Join us for a musical treat with two talented performers who are returning to the Brubeck Room — Will Comer on the piano and vocalist Caitlin Witty on Thursday, Aug. 2, for Jazz Idiom and Modern Musicals Concert, from 7 to 8 p.m. Will is an accordionist and pianist studying jazz piano performance at Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University. Caitlin, a national YoungArts finalist, will be a senior at Webster University’s Conservatory for Theatre Arts. Space is limited. Advanced registration is strongly recommended.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.