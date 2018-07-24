Disoriented woman arrested for DUI

A 26-year-old Stamford woman was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to drive in the proper lane and following too closely July 22 at 1:02 a.m. on Danbury Road near Seeley Road.

Police said Juliet C. Portillo, of 105 Crystal Street, Stamford, was reported by a caller to be driving erratically on Danbury Road when she pulled into a driveway at 511 Danbury Road, got out barefoot, walked around, and said she did not know where she was. The homeowner explained she had never seen the driver before.

Portillo failed to perform field sobriety tests to standard.

She was booked and released on $260 bond the next morning to the custody of a friend with a court date of Aug. 2.