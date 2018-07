Wilton police are seeking information with regard to a motorcycle that was struck in the parking lot of the Wheels gas station, 386 Danbury Road, resulting in minor injuries to the bike operator.

Police said the vehicle involved was a dark-colored SUV that left the scene northbound on Danbury Road.

The accident occured on July 15 at 4 p.m. The number to call with information is 203-834-6260.