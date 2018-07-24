Wilton Democrats endorse Ned Lamont for governor

The Democratic Town Committee is inviting residents to join them in kicking off the campaign season on Saturday, July 28, at 10:30, at Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road.

Visitors will hear from local Democratic candidates, each of whom will give a short talk beginning at 10:30: Will Haskell, running for the State Senate 26th District; Stephanie Thomas, running for the State House 143rd District; and Ross Tartell, running for the State House 125th District.

Also joining them will be Ned Lamont, seeking to be the Democratic candidate for governor. Lamont, who will be on the ballot for the Aug. 14 primary, has been endorsed by the Wilton DTC. He is being opposed by Bridgeport mayor Joe Ganim.

“I am honored to have received the support of the Wilton Democratic Town Committee,” Lamont said in a press release from the DTC. “Elections have consequences. That’s why together we will work to elect Democrats in Wilton and beyond. It’s important that we elect leaders who will fight to protect Connecticut values and stand up to the Trump Administration. If elected, I am committed to fighting to create equal opportunities for all Connecticut residents, lifting up all of our students and bringing new businesses and job opportunities to our state.”

After hearing from the candidates, volunteers will receive training on the basics of canvassing before splitting into groups to knock on doors and speak with voters around Wilton. Refreshments will be served.

Volunteers should wear comfortable shoes, and no previous canvassing experience is necessary. All are welcome to come to hear from the candidates whether or not they plan to participate in the canvassing.

Anyone wishing to volunteer may Melissa Spohn at [email protected]