PHOTOS: Wilton Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale

— Jeannette Ross photos

The Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale presented by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce drew hundreds to the center of town on Saturday, July 21. They came for the entertainment, the vendors, the food, the children’s activities, and to spend a few hours strolling Old Ridgefield Road and beyond.

Vendors sold everything from jewelry to cutlery, clothing, spa treatments, and giant pillows. There were information booths from Wilton establishments like Fidelco, Pet Pantry, Walter Schalk, and Canine Company. Guiding Eyes brought its crowd-pleasing puppy kissing booth and the Painted Cookie had kids decorating their own treats. Wilton Library had people by the score perusing books, CDs, records, and movies.

There was lots for the kids — a petting zoo, bubbles, face painting and more. They could even try their hand at some kung fu moves.

New this year was a chainsaw sculpting demonstration by Sergio Anastoff of the Spirit of Wood in Ridgefield. He took a break from his sculpting to say he works mostly with pine, cedar and redwood, making all sorts of designs on request. Bears are his number one seller, with eagles number two. But these aren’t your average bears — he’s done bears on motorcycles, bears upside down, one bear on another bear’s shoulders, and one bear lying down with its legs up to be used as a coffee table.

“Whatever the customer wants,” he said.

Members of Wilton’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) handled traffic detours while Old Ridgefield Road was closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps was on stand-by.