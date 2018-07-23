PHOTOS: Wilton Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale

Adelka Polak of Sava Dance and Puppet Theater entertains the crowds.
Brooklyn Bassett of Norwalk plays at the sand table at Bright Horizons.
Sergio Anastoff of the Spirit of Wood works on a chainsaw sculpture of a bear.
Cooper Wollenhaupt breaks a board at Steve DeMasco's Shaolin Studio.
A hot dog cools off in the puppy pool supplied by Pet Pantry.
Mike Safko and Carol Boehly man the Kinwanis Club's 'free beer' tent at the street fair.
The Roth family checks out some books at Wilton Library's sidewalk book sale.
Lila Harrington of Wilton gets her face painted by Dora Beller of Party Faces by Dora.
Maryn Brooks prepares to wave her wand to create a giant bubble.
Mr. Ace is part of the Kumon math team.
John and Mia Parenti of Wilton concentrate on designing their cookies at the Painted Cookie.
Wilton Steel livened things up on the town green during the sidewalk sale.
— Jeannette Ross photos

The Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale presented by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce drew hundreds to the center of town on Saturday, July 21. They came for the entertainment, the vendors, the food, the children’s activities, and to spend a few hours strolling Old Ridgefield Road and beyond.

Vendors sold everything from jewelry to cutlery, clothing, spa treatments, and giant pillows. There were information booths from Wilton establishments like Fidelco, Pet Pantry, Walter Schalk, and Canine Company. Guiding Eyes brought its crowd-pleasing puppy kissing booth and the Painted Cookie had kids decorating their own treats. Wilton Library had people by the score perusing books, CDs, records, and movies.

There was lots for the kids — a petting zoo, bubbles, face painting and more. They could even try their hand at some kung fu moves.

New this year was a chainsaw sculpting demonstration by Sergio Anastoff of the Spirit of Wood in Ridgefield. He took a break from his sculpting to say he works mostly with pine, cedar and redwood, making all sorts of designs on request. Bears are his number one seller, with eagles number two. But these aren’t your average bears — he’s done bears on motorcycles, bears upside down, one bear on another bear’s shoulders, and one bear lying down with its legs up to be used as a coffee table.

“Whatever the customer wants,” he said.

Members of Wilton’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) handled traffic detours while Old Ridgefield Road was closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps was on stand-by.

 

