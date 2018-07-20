Wilton real estate sales — July 13-19, 2018

The following property transfers were recorded in the town clerk’s office from July 13 through July 19, 2018.

579 Ridgefield Road: Scott and Kim McKessy to Neil Kirmayer and Christina Chao, $1,100,000.

109 Sturges Ridge Road: Elizabeth F. Mason to Benjamin and Theresa Spivey, $840,000.

58 Chessor Lane: Adam and Dawn Boal to Kristen and Michael Doran, $1,050,000.

779 Danbury Road: Paula R. Belknap to Terrance Antoine and Renita J. Crawford, $370,000.

121 New Canaan Road: Matthew and Janice Bryant to Steven Whitted and Ana Maria Kaplan, $1,030,000.

87 Charter Oak Drive: Neil and Stephanie Gordon to Noah and Sarah Grayson, $1,185,000.

30 Woodland Place: John and Mary Romanos to Frank and Sharon Nocito, $700,000.

7 Glen Hill Lane: Thomas A. Burgess and Jacalyn A. Kremer to David G. Gould and Susan R. Gould, $684,000.

21 River Ridge Road: William and Christine McHenry to John J. TR and Burbara L. Burgdorfer TR, $1,100,000.

78 Drum Hill Road: Estate of Margaret Geiger to Ryan Casey and Rebecca Holly E. Galbraith, $925,000.

38 Bald Hill Road: Nancy Kohman to Daniel and Lindsay Murphy, $730,000.

226 Nod Hill Road: Peter H. and Joan M. Kaskell to Debra A. Fennessey TR, $825,000.

136 Saint Johns Road: Jeffrey and Laura Imrie to John and Denise Farrelly, $860,000.