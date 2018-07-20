Members named for Wilton Village District Design Advisory Committee

The Planning and Zoning Commission during a special meeting July 19 named six members for a newly revitalized Village District Design Advisory Committee.

The committee reviews and advises the commission on the architecture and design of applications affecting properties in Wilton’s village districts, which include Wilton Center and Cannondale.

At least one member of the committee must be an architect, landscape architect or planner who is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners, and the P&Z picked four of them to serve, along with two others who are not architects.

The four local architects are John Doyle, Sam Gardner, Kevin Quinlan and Rob Sanders.

The two non-architects selected to serve as volunteers are Laura Noble Perese, who has a marketing background, and Meagan Abrahamsen, who has a background in retailing and merchandising.

Each of the potential members was interviewed at the start of the long, nearly five-hour meeting. Those interviewed but not selected were former First Selectman Bill Brennan and Allison Gray Sanders, who is Rob Sanders’ wife, co-director of the Wilton Historical Society, and chair of the Historic District and Historic Properties Commission.

Making a pick from among all the candidates was difficult, more than one member of the P&Z said later.

“It was impressive to have this many qualified people,” said Rick Tomasetti, vice chairman of the P&Z. He was acting as chairman for the meeting because regular chairman Scott Lawrence was absent.

The committee is being revitalized because a number of its members had left in recent times, Tomasetti said. It was down to three members and sometimes they did not all show up for meetings. The commission announced June 26 it was looking for new members and that timing is not tied to any development project, Tomasetti said.

The committee may even change its name, or in the future perhaps broaden its scope. For now, though, it will act in an advisory capacity for development projects in the town center and villages.