Wilton hires new controller

Seymour resident Anthony DeFelice was recently been hired as the Wilton’s finance department’s new controller following the retirement of Richard McArdle, Chief Financial Officer Anne Kelly-Lenz announced at the Board of Finance’s July 17 meeting.

According to Kelly-Lenz, DeFelice has an accounting background and degree, “some audit background from previous experience” and “governmental experience” from working in New Canaan’s finance department for “four or five years.”

Last month, DeFelice resigned as senior accountant in the town of New Canaan’s finance department to come work in Wilton, according to the New Canaan Advertiser.

Kelly-Lenz said DeFelice has “jumped right in” to his new controller position and has been very helpful in Wilton’s finance department.