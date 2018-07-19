Letter: Support for Trump is unAmerican

To the Editors:

Thank you, Toni Boucher, for speaking out against this president’s “un-presidented” behavior in Helsinki.

It concerns me how many Republicans continue to overlook the flaws, ignorance, lies and sheer meanness this president exhibits daily. These are not the Republican qualities I grew up with. Yes, some political mischief, but the GOP was generally supportive of our national values, our core beliefs and the free press. To doggedly support this man because he is “our party” is simply unAmerican.

Adair Garis

Wilton, July 19