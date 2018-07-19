Boucher denounces Trump’s Helsinki comments

State Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26) released the following statement on President Trump’s Helsinki press conference.

“President Trump stating that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin and not U.S. intelligence agencies is wholly unacceptable.

“During WWII, my family lived under an oppressive regime and Putin’s Russia is no better. His is a regime that jails and even murders those who oppose him.

“We have proof that Russian operatives attempted to influence the 2016 election and continue their interference even now. This is a fact that must be acknowledged.

“For decades, America has been a beacon of democracy and freedom that Putin finds threatening. To hear an American president voice support for such an individual is deeply disturbing. The top of our government should choose the words spoken with great care as they can bring people together or divide them. What the world needs and seeks is unity, respect and inclusion.

“In Connecticut, we can disagree without being disagreeable and we stand united in our support of the American values of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Boucher represents Connecticut’s 26th Senatorial District which includes Bethel, New Canaan, Redding, Ridgefield, Weston, Westport, and Wilton. She can be reached at 800-842-1421 and at [email protected] On the web: www.SenatorBoucher.com.