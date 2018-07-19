Four arrested in Wilton police sweep

Four Wilton residents were among 197 people arrested July 18 in a “statewide warrant sweep operation” in which Wilton police participated with more than 90 municipal, state and federal law enforcement agencies in Connecticut. The arrests were made based on 285 warrants.

Each participating agency conducted sweeps for those wanted based on information from state police. All were wanted on felony or misdemeanor outstanding arrest warrants.

The four arrested in Wilton were all wanted on Failure to Appear 2nd charges.

Edward William Woodcock, 73, of 24 New Street, was originally arrested in August 2015 by Danbury police on a larceny 6th charge and failed to appear in court. He was arrested at his home at 7:25 a.m. and taken to police headquarters where he was processed and released on a $500 bond. He is due in Danbury Superior Court, 146 White Street, on July 30, 2018.

Michael F. Waldman, 59, of 29 Wildwood Drive, was charged in August 2015 for operating a motor vehicle under suspension and failure to return a license. He failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued in May 2016. Waldman was arrested at his home at 8:30 a.m., and taken to police headquarters where he was processed and released on a $2,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on July 30.

Brian T. Kovacs, 40, of 7 Brookside Place, was arrested in 2012 for failure to obey a stop sign and operating a motor vehicle under suspension. When he failed to appear in court a warrant was issued in September 2017. He was arrested at his home at 9:40 a.m. and taken to police headquarters where he was processed and held on a $7,500 bond. He was arraigned in Norwalk Superior Court on July 18.

Nathaniel A. Andrews, 30, of 133 Indian Hill Road, was charged with unspecified motor vehicle violations in November 2016. He was arrested at 12:54 p.m., and subsequently released to himself on a $495 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on July 30.

“This operation was conducted with the intent of ensuring a cost-effective method of

serving outstanding warrants by utilizing a unified mass operation,” a press release issued by Wilton police said. “This operation is a stellar example of collaboration to uphold the judicial system which demands fugitives from justice are presented with an opportunity to a speedy and fair trial. Likewise, we have capitalized on this

opportunity to enhance community safety by removing proven and potentially dangerous fugitives from the streets. Furthermore, this operation shows the commitment and the spirit of cooperation amongst the law the enforcement community which will no doubt continue after the conclusion of this operation. This operation illustrates the necessity of working together, and by doing so, can make Connecticut a safer state for all,” the press release concluded.