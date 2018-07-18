Trinity Catholic announces head of school and principal

Trinity Catholic High School of Stamford announces the naming of Patricia E. Brady as its new head of school, and Scott E. Smith as its new principal. Both tenures are in effect as of July 2018.

Patricia “Pat” Brady becomes Trinity’s Head of School in addition to her 2017 responsibilities as Head of School for the Catholic Academy of Stamford. Prior to these appointments, Pat was the principal of Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic School in Fairfield. Her academic career spans over 37 years, with 15 years as a teacher and 22 years as principal in schools in Missouri, Florida and Connecticut.

A native of West Haven, Pat graduated Sacred Heart Academy in Hamden before receiving her BS in elementary education and masters in history from Duquesne University. She went on to receive an additional masters in arts degree in elementary school administration from Saint Louis University in St. Louis, MO.

While Principal at Saint Thomas Aquinas, Pat was named as a National Distinguished Principal in 2008 by the United States Department of Education. She led the school community in receiving recognition from the United States Department of Education in 2010 as a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence. She served as a member of the NCEA Executive Committee for Boards and Councils representing Region 1 New England States from 2012-2015.

Pat is a member of the National Catholic Education Association and the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development. She is a resident of Stamford.

Scott E. Smith assumes the position of principal at Trinity Catholic, reporting to Brady.

A 15-year veteran teacher and administrator, Scott comes to Trinity following his tenure as Dean of Academics at the Elm City College Preparatory Elementary School in New Haven, CT. His teaching and administration credits extend to both the Jonathan Reed and Walsh Schools in Waterbury, CT and the Mead School in Waterbury, CT. He began his educational career in 1998.

A rigorous implementer of high standards in academics and fostering a spirit of culture within academic institutions, Scott brings to Trinity strong beliefs in community, in the importance of communications with families and stakeholders, and in the creation of partners in the learning process. He is widely known for his use of data to drive instruction; utilizing grade level leaders to facilitate problem solving and trend identification using data.

Scott received his B.S. in business administration, supervisory management from Western Connecticut State University in 1996. He received his M.S. in elementary education from the University of Bridgeport in 1999.

Scott and his wife are the parents of four children. They reside in Prospect, CT.