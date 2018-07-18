Wilton High School Academic Awards

College book awards
Brandeis: Benjamin Grass
Brown: Stephen Batter
Chicago, University of: Tyler Zengo
Columbia: Andrew Tsantilas
Columbia University School of Engineering: Alex Li
Cornell: Emily Welch
Dartmouth: Madeline Burke
Denison: Gerri Fox
Eastman School of Music: Hannah Mikita
Fairfield: Zachary Dedrick
George Washington: Meryl Kaduboski
Gettysburg:Anthony Wilcox
Harvard: Sylvia Zhao
Holy Cross, College of: Grace Bronner
Michigan, University of: Alexander Eustace
Mount Holyoke: Allisandra Passaniti
Princeton Alumni Association of Fairfield County: Nancy Healy
Randolph: Purab Angreji
St. Lawrence: Alexandra Myers
Saint Michael’s: Samantha Huffman and Liam McCarthy
Salem: Rachel West
Smith: Kate Seelert
Trinity: Daniel Ottavi
Tulane: Elizabeth Scaperotta
Virginia, University of: Kace Stewart
Wellesley: Lily Kepner
Yale: Nicholas Koenigsberger
2018 Connecticut Governor’s Scholars: Daniel Ottavi
Delta Kappa Gamma Book Award: Jayna Gumins
Delta Kappa Gamma Scholarship: Madison Paradis
League of Women Voters Edna Jones Memorial Book Award: Grace Bracken
PTSA book awards
English: Rachel Boal and Michael Wallace
Business & Tech Ed: Business, Alexandra Curtin and Video Production, Adrian DeSimone
Family & Consumer Science: Child Development – Madison Paradis; Culinary – Benjamin Pellicano; Interior Design – Allison Farago
Reading: Annette Andronaco
World Languages: French – John Erardi; Spanish – Michael Wallace; German – Anna Onnerud; Latin – Mia Ruefenacht; Greek – Michael McElroy
Mathematics: Duncan Vogel and Michael Wallace
Theatre Arts & Public Speaking: Theatre Arts – Nathalie Axel and Michal Ninyo; Public Speaking – Haley McHugh and Joseph Murtha.
Science: Sophia Kaplan and Andrew Noonan
Social Studies: Cameron Berg, Eva Greco, Eve Ogdon and Michael Wallace
Music: Band – Jelena Sypher; Choral – Katherine Barbour; Orchestra – Duncan Vogel
Art: Drawing – Julia Erardi; Computer Graphics – Caroline Hoffman; Photography – Eric Yang; Ceramics – Mackenzie Cote; Painting – Marcus Guevara; Fashion – Katherine Psaltos
Library Learning Commons: Mia Ruefenacht and Madeleine Tupper
Physical Education/Health: Physical Education – Matthew Dormer; Health – Madeleine Pagliaro
Support Services: Adrian DeSimone
School Counseling for Citizenship & Character: Andrea Benalcazar and Owen McKessy
Science awards
Gehret Kleinspehn Science Award: Nicole Case
Society of Women Engineers: Francesca Cawley and Tyler Smith
The Wilton Land Conservation Trust Scholarship in memory of Dan Cappel: Claire Healey and Marjorie McWilliams
The Wilton Land Conservation Trust Book Award: Lily Kepner
The Renewable Energy Environmental Science Scholarship Award: Jackson Dill and Ashleigh Hawthorne
Wilton Garden Club Marybeth Wheeler Memorial Scholarship Award: Emilie McCann
Mathematics awards
Math Contest Honorees: Evan Helman – AMC 12 and Rishabh Raniwala – AMC 10
Fairfield County Math League Top Performers: Adrian DeSimone, Alexander Eustace, Jeffrey Huang, Larry Huang, Alexander Koutsoukos, Charles Li and Rishabh Raniwala
World language awards
World Language Scholar Award: Michael McElroy
International Club Award: Claire Vocke
Northeast Conference Awards: French – Emily Torkelsen; Spanish – Morgan McCormick; German – Sophia Mercado; Latin – Nora Hoch; Greek – Michael Wallace
CT COLT Poetry Contest Gold Medals: French – Niamh McCarthy; Greek – Michael Wallace
Association of American Teachers of French: Tor Aronson
German National Exam Gold Medals: Chloe Elias, Nicholas Ivanov, Robert Alexander Killian, Sophia Mercado, Anna Onnerud and Connor Roche
National Latin Examination Gold Medals: Latin I – Sophia Ramirez and Michael Roberts; Latin III – Mia Ruefenacht
National Greek Examination: Introductory Attic Greek – High Honors – John Cromwell and Thomas Czick; Beginning Attic Greek – Perfect Score – Mia Ruefenacht; Highest Honors – Nora Hoch and Alexander Koutsoukos; High Honors – Andrew Tsantilas; Homeric Greek (Iliad) – Highest Honors – Michael McElroy; Homeric Greek (Odyssey) – High Honors – Michael McElroy and Michael Wallace
Career awards
Career Practicum Award: Nora Walsh
Business – CSCPA Award: Natalie Ivanov
Women in Business Award: Alexandra Curtin and Natalie Ivanov
National Economics Challenge: David Ricardo Division, CT First Place Team – Evan Harley, Drew Herlyn, Abigail Reber and Chloe Zimmermann; Adam Smith Division (AP), Individual Scores of High Distinction – Jason Cai, Nicole Case, Matthew Dormer, Ryan Ettie and Michael McElroy; Adam Smith Division (AP), Individual Scores of Distinction – Kevin Connolly, Morgan McCormick, Jonah Hirsch, Kyle Maatallah, Owen McKessy, Luke Terradista and Patrick Verrilli
Reynolds & Rowella “Strength in Numbers” Scholarship: Tyler Bluestein and Natalie Ivanov
The James B. Whipple American Legion Post 86 Student Awards: Lydia Hoffman and Patrick Verrilli
Fairfield County Community Foundation Excellence in Education Award: Michael Wallace
Wilton Youth Council awards
Peer Outreach Leadership Award: Grace Kirchof
Wilton Youth Council Award: Tor Aronson
Hugh O’brien Foundation Award: Devyn Casey
Dar Good Citizen Award: John Maggio
Walter R.T. Smith Student Historian Award Given By The Wilton Historical Society: Michael Wallace
Fairfield County Bank Scholarship Award: Emily Torkelsen and Patrick Verrilli
Wilton Chamber Of Commerce Scholarship Award: Benjamin Schmitt
Gregory And Adams Award: Tyler Bluestein and Alexandra Curtin
Rotary Club Of Wilton “Service Above Self” Awards: Margaret Cummins
Wilton Volunteer Fire Department John J. Cahill Award: Jessica Highland
Wilton Woman’s Club Elizabeth Sternad Scholarship: Jessica Highland
The Wilton Family YMCA Award: Maria Alonso Alvarez, Jackson Dill, Grace Kirchof, Kyle Maatallah, Morgan McCormick, Madison Paradis, Adriana Sudano, Emily Walden, Alison Wenman and Elisabeth Wenman
American Citizenship Award: Harvey Alexander, Julia Bonnist, Anastasia Colburn, Shelby Connor, Ryan Ettie, Maya Fazio, Nora Hoch, Sophie Roberts, Camryn Sell and Ishani Shah
National Association Of Secondary School Principals Herff Jones Leadership Award: Jonah Hirsch
Connecticut Association Of Schools Leadership Award: John Maggio and Morgan McCormick
The Fairfield County Association Of Secondary School Principals Scholar-leader Award: Cameron Berg and Eve Ogdon
CAPSS/Superintendent’s Award: Tor Aronson and Jessica Highland
Connecticut Association Of Boards Of Education Student Leadership Award: Andrew Noonan and Lauren Robertson
The Pam Cole Memorial Scholarship: Quincy Cole
Nick D. Zinicola Scholarship: Elizabeth Lynch
The Class Of 2009 Memorial Scholarship: Owen McKessy and Elisabeth Wenman
Dr. Robert J. Jacobs Memorial Award: Link Crew – Matthew Arrix, Nathalie Axel, Andrea Benalcazar, Isabella Biegen, Rachel Boal, Grace Bracken, Elizabeth Breslin, Paige Brown, Kimberly Castano, Eleanor Christman, Olivia Collender, Julianne Cooney, Alexandra Curtin, Andre DaCosta, Joel Darkwah, Nicole DiRocco, Lilly Essig, Allison Farago, Kristen Farmer, Maya Fazio, Delia Freliech, Emory Goodwin, Benjamin Grass, Jayna Gumins, Brandon Hawk, Nancy Healy, Nora Hoch, Lydia Hoffman, Chloe Hornby, Julianna Hume, Anna Iorfino, Katherine Johnson, Lily Kealy, Emily Kesselman, Isabella King, Grace Kirchof, Olin Lancaster, Taylor Loud, Samantha Macalino, Kendall Mellana, Michael McElroy, Devin Moore, Leah Moore, Julia Morneau, Yashika Nana, Madeline O’Brien, Eve Ogdon, Sophie Phelan, Katherine Reid, Lauren Robertson, Noelle Roseman, Madison Schattenfield, Kate Seelert, August Theoharides, Emily Underwood, Emma Vail, Patrick Verrilli, Matthew Villa, Peter Vogric, Elisabeth Wenman and Elizabeth Yoon
The “Jack” Award (in memory of John A. Sussenguth): Taylor Burke and Kyle Shifrin
The Melissa Mcfadden Memorial Fund Scholarship: Jessica Highland and Elisabeth Wenman
Whitney Sherman Memorial Award: Kennedy Snyder
Matthew M. Shaw Memorial Scholarship: Jack DiNanno
National Merit Scholarship Program
National Merit Commended Students: Tor Aronson, Cameron Berg,
Jenna Brameier, Nicole Case, Jessica Highland, Jonah Hirsch,
Lydia Hoffman, Charles Li, Emilie McCann, Morgan McCormick,
Michael McElroy, Andrew Noonan, Eve Ogdon, Ethan Reichgut,
Ishani Shah, SibhiNandan Thirumal Kumaran, Spencer Thors,
Emily Torkelsen, Duncan Vogel, Albert Wei and Jason Welch
National Merit Semifinalist: James Trentos
National Merit Finalists: Mia Ruefenacht and Michael Wallace
National Merit Scholarship: Michael Wallace