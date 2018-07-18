Wilton High School Academic Awards

College book awards

Brandeis: Benjamin Grass

Brown: Stephen Batter

Chicago, University of: Tyler Zengo

Columbia: Andrew Tsantilas

Columbia University School of Engineering: Alex Li

Cornell: Emily Welch

Dartmouth: Madeline Burke

Denison: Gerri Fox

Eastman School of Music: Hannah Mikita

Fairfield: Zachary Dedrick

George Washington: Meryl Kaduboski

Gettysburg:Anthony Wilcox

Harvard: Sylvia Zhao

Holy Cross, College of: Grace Bronner

Michigan, University of: Alexander Eustace

Mount Holyoke: Allisandra Passaniti

Princeton Alumni Association of Fairfield County: Nancy Healy

Randolph: Purab Angreji

St. Lawrence: Alexandra Myers

Saint Michael’s: Samantha Huffman and Liam McCarthy

Salem: Rachel West

Smith: Kate Seelert

Trinity: Daniel Ottavi

Tulane: Elizabeth Scaperotta

Virginia, University of: Kace Stewart

Wellesley: Lily Kepner

Yale: Nicholas Koenigsberger

2018 Connecticut Governor’s Scholars: Daniel Ottavi

Delta Kappa Gamma Book Award: Jayna Gumins

Delta Kappa Gamma Scholarship: Madison Paradis

League of Women Voters Edna Jones Memorial Book Award: Grace Bracken

PTSA book awards

English: Rachel Boal and Michael Wallace

Business & Tech Ed: Business, Alexandra Curtin and Video Production, Adrian DeSimone

Family & Consumer Science: Child Development – Madison Paradis; Culinary – Benjamin Pellicano; Interior Design – Allison Farago

Reading: Annette Andronaco

World Languages: French – John Erardi; Spanish – Michael Wallace; German – Anna Onnerud; Latin – Mia Ruefenacht; Greek – Michael McElroy

Mathematics: Duncan Vogel and Michael Wallace

Theatre Arts & Public Speaking: Theatre Arts – Nathalie Axel and Michal Ninyo; Public Speaking – Haley McHugh and Joseph Murtha.

Science: Sophia Kaplan and Andrew Noonan

Social Studies: Cameron Berg, Eva Greco, Eve Ogdon and Michael Wallace

Music: Band – Jelena Sypher; Choral – Katherine Barbour; Orchestra – Duncan Vogel

Art: Drawing – Julia Erardi; Computer Graphics – Caroline Hoffman; Photography – Eric Yang; Ceramics – Mackenzie Cote; Painting – Marcus Guevara; Fashion – Katherine Psaltos

Library Learning Commons: Mia Ruefenacht and Madeleine Tupper

Physical Education/Health: Physical Education – Matthew Dormer; Health – Madeleine Pagliaro

Support Services: Adrian DeSimone

School Counseling for Citizenship & Character: Andrea Benalcazar and Owen McKessy

Science awards

Gehret Kleinspehn Science Award: Nicole Case

Society of Women Engineers: Francesca Cawley and Tyler Smith

The Wilton Land Conservation Trust Scholarship in memory of Dan Cappel: Claire Healey and Marjorie McWilliams

The Wilton Land Conservation Trust Book Award: Lily Kepner

The Renewable Energy Environmental Science Scholarship Award: Jackson Dill and Ashleigh Hawthorne

Wilton Garden Club Marybeth Wheeler Memorial Scholarship Award: Emilie McCann

Mathematics awards

Math Contest Honorees: Evan Helman – AMC 12 and Rishabh Raniwala – AMC 10

Fairfield County Math League Top Performers: Adrian DeSimone, Alexander Eustace, Jeffrey Huang, Larry Huang, Alexander Koutsoukos, Charles Li and Rishabh Raniwala

World language awards

World Language Scholar Award: Michael McElroy

International Club Award: Claire Vocke

Northeast Conference Awards: French – Emily Torkelsen; Spanish – Morgan McCormick; German – Sophia Mercado; Latin – Nora Hoch; Greek – Michael Wallace

CT COLT Poetry Contest Gold Medals: French – Niamh McCarthy; Greek – Michael Wallace

Association of American Teachers of French: Tor Aronson

German National Exam Gold Medals: Chloe Elias, Nicholas Ivanov, Robert Alexander Killian, Sophia Mercado, Anna Onnerud and Connor Roche

National Latin Examination Gold Medals: Latin I – Sophia Ramirez and Michael Roberts; Latin III – Mia Ruefenacht

National Greek Examination: Introductory Attic Greek – High Honors – John Cromwell and Thomas Czick; Beginning Attic Greek – Perfect Score – Mia Ruefenacht; Highest Honors – Nora Hoch and Alexander Koutsoukos; High Honors – Andrew Tsantilas; Homeric Greek (Iliad) – Highest Honors – Michael McElroy; Homeric Greek (Odyssey) – High Honors – Michael McElroy and Michael Wallace

Career awards

Career Practicum Award: Nora Walsh

Business – CSCPA Award: Natalie Ivanov

Women in Business Award: Alexandra Curtin and Natalie Ivanov

National Economics Challenge: David Ricardo Division, CT First Place Team – Evan Harley, Drew Herlyn, Abigail Reber and Chloe Zimmermann; Adam Smith Division (AP), Individual Scores of High Distinction – Jason Cai, Nicole Case, Matthew Dormer, Ryan Ettie and Michael McElroy; Adam Smith Division (AP), Individual Scores of Distinction – Kevin Connolly, Morgan McCormick, Jonah Hirsch, Kyle Maatallah, Owen McKessy, Luke Terradista and Patrick Verrilli

Reynolds & Rowella “Strength in Numbers” Scholarship: Tyler Bluestein and Natalie Ivanov

The James B. Whipple American Legion Post 86 Student Awards: Lydia Hoffman and Patrick Verrilli

Fairfield County Community Foundation Excellence in Education Award: Michael Wallace

Wilton Youth Council awards

Peer Outreach Leadership Award: Grace Kirchof

Wilton Youth Council Award: Tor Aronson

Hugh O’brien Foundation Award: Devyn Casey

Dar Good Citizen Award: John Maggio

Walter R.T. Smith Student Historian Award Given By The Wilton Historical Society: Michael Wallace

Fairfield County Bank Scholarship Award: Emily Torkelsen and Patrick Verrilli

Wilton Chamber Of Commerce Scholarship Award: Benjamin Schmitt

Gregory And Adams Award: Tyler Bluestein and Alexandra Curtin

Rotary Club Of Wilton “Service Above Self” Awards: Margaret Cummins

Wilton Volunteer Fire Department John J. Cahill Award: Jessica Highland

Wilton Woman’s Club Elizabeth Sternad Scholarship: Jessica Highland

The Wilton Family YMCA Award: Maria Alonso Alvarez, Jackson Dill, Grace Kirchof, Kyle Maatallah, Morgan McCormick, Madison Paradis, Adriana Sudano, Emily Walden, Alison Wenman and Elisabeth Wenman

American Citizenship Award: Harvey Alexander, Julia Bonnist, Anastasia Colburn, Shelby Connor, Ryan Ettie, Maya Fazio, Nora Hoch, Sophie Roberts, Camryn Sell and Ishani Shah

National Association Of Secondary School Principals Herff Jones Leadership Award: Jonah Hirsch

Connecticut Association Of Schools Leadership Award: John Maggio and Morgan McCormick

The Fairfield County Association Of Secondary School Principals Scholar-leader Award: Cameron Berg and Eve Ogdon

CAPSS/Superintendent’s Award: Tor Aronson and Jessica Highland

Connecticut Association Of Boards Of Education Student Leadership Award: Andrew Noonan and Lauren Robertson

The Pam Cole Memorial Scholarship: Quincy Cole

Nick D. Zinicola Scholarship: Elizabeth Lynch

The Class Of 2009 Memorial Scholarship: Owen McKessy and Elisabeth Wenman

Dr. Robert J. Jacobs Memorial Award: Link Crew – Matthew Arrix, Nathalie Axel, Andrea Benalcazar, Isabella Biegen, Rachel Boal, Grace Bracken, Elizabeth Breslin, Paige Brown, Kimberly Castano, Eleanor Christman, Olivia Collender, Julianne Cooney, Alexandra Curtin, Andre DaCosta, Joel Darkwah, Nicole DiRocco, Lilly Essig, Allison Farago, Kristen Farmer, Maya Fazio, Delia Freliech, Emory Goodwin, Benjamin Grass, Jayna Gumins, Brandon Hawk, Nancy Healy, Nora Hoch, Lydia Hoffman, Chloe Hornby, Julianna Hume, Anna Iorfino, Katherine Johnson, Lily Kealy, Emily Kesselman, Isabella King, Grace Kirchof, Olin Lancaster, Taylor Loud, Samantha Macalino, Kendall Mellana, Michael McElroy, Devin Moore, Leah Moore, Julia Morneau, Yashika Nana, Madeline O’Brien, Eve Ogdon, Sophie Phelan, Katherine Reid, Lauren Robertson, Noelle Roseman, Madison Schattenfield, Kate Seelert, August Theoharides, Emily Underwood, Emma Vail, Patrick Verrilli, Matthew Villa, Peter Vogric, Elisabeth Wenman and Elizabeth Yoon

The “Jack” Award (in memory of John A. Sussenguth): Taylor Burke and Kyle Shifrin

The Melissa Mcfadden Memorial Fund Scholarship: Jessica Highland and Elisabeth Wenman

Whitney Sherman Memorial Award: Kennedy Snyder

Matthew M. Shaw Memorial Scholarship: Jack DiNanno

National Merit Scholarship Program

National Merit Commended Students: Tor Aronson, Cameron Berg,

Jenna Brameier, Nicole Case, Jessica Highland, Jonah Hirsch,

Lydia Hoffman, Charles Li, Emilie McCann, Morgan McCormick,

Michael McElroy, Andrew Noonan, Eve Ogdon, Ethan Reichgut,

Ishani Shah, SibhiNandan Thirumal Kumaran, Spencer Thors,

Emily Torkelsen, Duncan Vogel, Albert Wei and Jason Welch

National Merit Semifinalist: James Trentos

National Merit Finalists: Mia Ruefenacht and Michael Wallace

National Merit Scholarship: Michael Wallace