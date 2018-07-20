Republicans to open campaign headquarters

The Wilton Republican Town Committee (RTC) will kick off the 2018 campaign season at its new headquarters at 24 Danbury Road on Wednesday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m. The special guest at the opening event will be Rep. Themis Klarides, the Republican Minority Leader in the Connecticut House of Representatives.

The storefront headquarters in South Wilton will serve as the home base for Wilton’s elected representatives in Hartford: state Sen. Toni Boucher, state Rep. Gail Lavielle, and state Rep. Tom O’Dea. Other Connecticut GOP congressional and gubernatorial candidates are expected to use the office when they are campaigning in Wilton.

“We welcome all concerned neighbors to stop by and lend a hand,” Bill Lalor, chairman of the RTC, said in a press release. “We’ve endured 40 years of disastrous politics in Hartford that have pushed our state to the brink of ruin,” he said, adding, however, that may end. “For the first time in generations, we are now within one vote of a majority in the state senate. That’s why this election we are going all out. The future of our state depends on it.”

Klarides is the highest-ranking female Republican in the state. She has been an outspoken critic of Gov. Dannel Malloy and the tax policies of the Democratic majority.

Information: WiltonGOP.org.