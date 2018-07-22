Post 86 receives state honors

The American Legion Department of Connecticut held its 100th annual convention in Trumbull last weekend, and James B. Whipple Post 86 in Wilton, sponsored or received several awards. Outgoing Commander Don Hazzard was named Post Commander of the Year from a pool of 151. Post 86 received the award for the greatest contribution to the display, promotion, presentation and education of the American flag as well as sponsoring the recipient of the Department Americanism Award. This is the most prestigious annual award by the American Legion, and this year’s recipients were Shalini and Bill Madaras. They will be honored at Post 86’s flag retirement ceremony in September.