Two corporate buildings at auction

Two buildings of the Wilton Corporate Park, numbers 50 and 64 Danbury Road, were up for auction online last week.

The auction was closed as of July 12, but there was still some information available on the website, ten-x.com. The loan status was listed as “non-performing,” which means owner Marcus Partners stopped paying on it, and the last payment date listed on July 11 was April 11, 2018.

The current balance on the two properties is $66,412,869, according to the site.

Marcus Partners is a major commercial property owner in town, and also owns 40 and 60 Danbury Road. The complex was built in 1961, according to the website.

It was indicated that the auction had ended with the property being in escrow. The site said it would eventually publish more information upon request once it is out of escrow.

Only 54.3% of the total 253,434 rentable square feet of Class A office space was occupied as of April, according to a published report. The current tenants include AIG, Coliviti Corporation Nielsen, TD Bank, Louis Dreyfus Financial and ASML. Those that have left include Sun Products and Epsilon.

Corporate office buildings in Wilton and throughout the area continue to experience double-digit available vacancy rates, said First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, responding to a request for comment on the auction. Densification, age of buildings and the state’s economy are major factors, she said.

Repurposing of excess corporate space is happening all over the area and this may be an opportunity for 50 or 64 Danbury Road, Vanderslice said.

“When you visit the area during the workday, you see people walking or running or crossing the road to grab lunch. It’s developing a nice vibe. The owners have created attractive buildings with lots of very attractive landscaping and a number of outdoor amenities. That, combined with the number of office workers in the area, walking distance to retail, restaurants and soon the Norwalk River Valley Trail, make the buildings great candidates for live-work-play should one of the buildings be repurposed into residential,” Vanderslice said in an email statement.

These buildings are an important component of the commercial tax base, she said. Should the buildings be repurposed, the town would hope to work with the eventual owners on a plan that makes sense for both them and the community, she said.