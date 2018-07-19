Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Movie Theater Thursday, Thursday, July 19, Wilton Library. Treasure Planet will be shown for children from 10:15 to 11:45, with Early Man from 2 to 3:30. Free, no registration.

Walk for Seniors, Thursday, July 19, 10 a.m. Meet at the commuter lot, north of Orem’s. Walkers will carpool to Cranbury Park in Norwalk, where organizer, Peter Dodds, president of Stay at Home in Wilton, will lead the group on a leisurely walk. All levels welcomed. Free. Participants may pack a picnic lunch to enjoy afterwards. Information: 203-762-2600.

Summer Poetry, Thursday, July 19, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. The work of Irish poet Seamus Heaney will be explored. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Music & More Concert, Thursday, July 19, 5-6:30, Wilton Library. Billy & the Showmen perform their 60s/70s R&B. Free, refreshments. No registration. Sponsored by the Village Market.

Wilton Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale, Saturday, July 21, 10-4, Wilton Center. Shopping, dining, entertainment, vendors, kids’ activities. Presented by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce. Information: 203-762-0567.

Summer Sidewalk Book Sale, Saturday, July 21, 10-4, Wilton Library. The library’s annual sale of gently used books for beach and vacation reading along with CDs, DVDs, and more.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, Saturday, July 21, 2-4:30, Wilton Library. Share poetry you’ve written by reading it allowed to a group of 15. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Monday, July 23, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist in Residence for July is Karen Bright, will display her work that focuses on the changing environment. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, July 24, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Teen Meditation, Tuesday, July 24, 3-5 p.m, Wilton Library. Life coach Anju Pandey will introduce meditation and mindfulness techniques to students in sixth through 12th grade. Finish up with a fruit smoothie. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

New Yorker Shorts, Wednesday, July 25, 12-1:30, Wilton Library. Discuss a short story published in the New Yorker magazine. Titles announced one week prior. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Movie Theater Thursday, Thursday, July 19, Wilton Library. Monsters vs. Aliens will be shown for children from 10:15 to 11:45, with Wonderstruck from 2 to 3:30. Free, no registration.

Summer Poetry, Thursday, July 26, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. The work of Irish poet Seamus Heaney will be explored. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Ladies Monthly Lunch, Thursday, July 26, 11:30. All ladies are invited to join the ladies of Stay at Home in Wilton for lunch at a local restaurant. Reservations required: 203-762-2600.

Summer Music & More Concert, Thursday, July 26, 5-6:30, Wilton Library. Steve Kazlauskas returns for the sixth year with his American Songbook/Rat Pack compilation, Echoes of Sinatra. Free, refreshments. No registration. Sponsored by the Village Market.

Woodcock Volunteer Committee Meeting, Thursday, July 26, 7 p.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Have a glass of wine by the fire and help plan one of Woodcock’s largest fund-raisers of the year: Under the Harvest Moon on Friday, Sept. 21. No registration required.

American Red Cross Blood Drive, Friday, July 27, 1-6:15, Wilton Library. Sign up for an appointment at 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) or redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins will be accommodated.

Family S’mores and More, Sunday, July 29, 6:30-8 p.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. After-dinner s’mores, playground, fitness trail and nature center with 30 resident reptiles will all be open. Free, registration required: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

College Essay Workshop, Tuesday, July 31, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. For rising seniors only, they will be introduced to how to write essays that stand out. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

New Yorker Shorts, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 12-1:30, Wilton Library. Discuss a short story published in the New Yorker magazine. Titles announced one week prior. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Poetry, Thursday, Aug. 2, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. The work of Irish poet Seamus Heaney will be explored. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Chorus Concert, Thursday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m., St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Road. Annual concert features Randall Thompson’s Frostiana and other settings of American poetry. Information: musiconthehillct.org.

New Yorker Shorts, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 12-1:30, Wilton Library. Discuss a short story published in the New Yorker magazine. Titles announced one week prior. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Lake Lunch at Hopkins Inn, Thursday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. Join Stay at Home in Wilton for a day trip to Hopkins Inn, visit the winery and dine on the patio overlooking Lake Waramaug. Return trip includes a scenic drive around the lake and shopping in New Preston. Meet at 10 a.m. at the commuter lot north of Orem’s to carpool. Reservations required: 203-762-2600.

Men’s Breakfast, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 9 a.m., Orem’s Diner, Danbury Road. Stay at Home in Wilton sponsors an opportunity for men to get together. Rides available. Information: 203-762-2600.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 1:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

New Yorker Shorts, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 12-1:30, Wilton Library. Discuss a short story published in the New Yorker magazine. Titles announced one week prior. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Walk for Seniors, Thursday, Aug. 16. Meet at the commuter lot at 10 a.m., north of Orem’s. Walkers will carpool to Sherwood Island where organizer, Peter Dodds, president of Stay at Home in Wilton, will lead the group on a leisurely walk. All levels welcomed. Free. Afterwards the group will carpool to Sherwood Diner for lunch. Reservations: 203-762-2600.

Morning Hike and Breakfast Bite, Saturday, Aug. 18, 8:30-10, Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Easy 45-minute hike followed by coffee and breakfast treats in the pavilion. All ages. Space limited; registration required: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Ladies Monthly Lunch, Thursday, Aug. 23, 11:30. All ladies are invited to join the ladies of Stay at Home in Wilton for lunch at a local restaurant. Reservations required: 203-762-2600.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.