Almost 18 years old? New to town? Time to register to vote

The Wilton League of Women Voters reminds all potential voters, especially those who are about to turn 18 years old, they should register to vote. Local primaries for both the Democratic and Republican parties are scheduled for Aug. 14. In order to vote in a primary in Connecticut, you must be registered as a member of the Republican Party or the Democratic Party.

Any U.S. citizen who is a Connecticut resident and will be 18 years old by Election Day — Nov. 6, 2018 — may register to vote and vote in the August primary. That means that Connecticut 17-year-olds who will be 18 years old by Election Day and who otherwise meet the qualifications of an elector may register and vote in the primary.

You may use your phone or computer to register online at voterregistration.ct.gov or get a voter registration form at any town hall, any public library, the Department of Motor Vehicles, other state agency offices, or on the League of Women Voters website, lwvct.org. Your registrars will send you a confirmation that they received your registration.

Deadlines for registering to vote in Wilton’s primaries are Aug. 9, by mail or online, or Aug. 13, by noon, in person at the town hall. Call your local registrars at 203-563-0111 for more information or call Wilton’s town clerk at 203-563-0106 for absentee ballot questions.