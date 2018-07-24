Letter: GOP has town seats to fill

To the Editors:

The Wilton Republican Town Committee wishes to advise that there still are current openings for Republican and unaffiliated Wilton residents who are interested and wish to serve on the:

Building Inspectors Board of Appeals.

Economic Development Commission.

Energy Commission.

Historic District and Historic Property Commission.

Inland Wetland Commission.

We anticipate that there will be additional openings in the future on other appointed boards and commissions due to the fact that from time to time volunteers may move or resign.

Any interested Republican and unaffiliated residents of Wilton should please advise us of their interest in being considered for any of these vacancies.

Please mail or email a brief statement indicating your areas of interest, along with a copy of your resume or a biographical overview to Wilton RTC, P.O. Box 301, Wilton, CT 06897, Attn: Peter Wrampe, Co-Chair Candidate Research & Recruitment. Email to [email protected].

Peter Wrampe

Chuck Wessendorf

Co-Chairs, Candidate Research & Development

Wilton RTC

Wilton, July 16