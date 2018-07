This year’s Tour de France bicycle race in France saw a new bike launch from Wilton-based Cannondale, the SystemSix, according to Business Insider magazine.

The company claims the $13,000 model is the world’s fastest road-race bike.

The Cannondale is being raced by U.S. competitor Taylor Phinney of Colorado.

The company claims the new model saves a rider the most energy and time of any bike in the race.