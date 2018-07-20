Police Log: Stolen car recovered, juvenile drinking and more

Stolen car recovered

A Toyota 4Runner reported stolen from Wilton last November was recovered July 16 at a train yard in South Kingstown, R.I., according to police.

Police were processing the vehicle and preparing to return it to the owner’s insurance company. The insurance company had already paid on the missing car, police said.

DUI

A 28-year-old Norwalk man was charged with illegal operation under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to obey traffic control signals July 12 at 10:29 p.m. on Danbury Road near Olmstead Hill Road.

Police said Jake Robert Redin, of 37 Purdy Road East, Norwalk, was stopped because a caller complained his vehicle was crossing over the double yellow line and sometimes stopping in the middle of the road. Police observed him drive through a red light.

He did not perform field sobriety tests to standard and his blood alcohol level was counted as 0.1203. The legal limit is 0.08.

He was released on $260 bond with a court date of July 23.

Juvenile drinking

Police went to the area of Deer Run Road on July 11 at 10:15 p.m. after reports of suspicious persons making loud noises in the area of the Woodcock Nature Center.

Police found two motor vehicles parked on the side of the roadway, one of which was occupied by four youths from Norwalk and the other occupied by two youths from Norwalk. Several containers of alcohol were seen in both cars, and a search revealed greater quantities of alcohol. One car attempted to leave, and the driver was ticketed for following too closely and possession of drug paraphernalia, a pot grinder.

Parents of each were called to the scene to retrieve their children.

Hit and run

Police are investigating a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that occurred July 4 at 9:20 p.m. on Danbury Road.

Police said the accident occurred on private property in front of one of the buildings at 116 Danbury Road. A witness described seeing a silver sports utility vehicle with out-of-state plates reverse into a parked motor vehicle. An unknown woman then exited the building and entered the silver SUV, which drove off. Due to the extent of the damage it is believed the driver of the SUV knew another vehicle had been struck.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Brandon Harris at 203-834-6260.

Stolen packages

Police are investigating a larceny from a house on Hunting Ridge Road reported on July 2 at 3:20 p.m. in which three packages were taken from in front of the house.

The packages contained $305 worth of clothing and were allegedly delivered on June 27 and June 28 by UPS and FedEx. The two delivery services are also investigating the larceny.

Three-car crash

Wilton police on July 11 responded to the scene of a three-car accident at 9:45 a.m. in front of 35 Danbury Road. The accident resulted in minor injuries to one of the drivers and damage to a utility pole. One of the drivers was ticketed for following too closely.

Lost and found

Police found a shovel on Danbury Road across from the YMCA July 14 at 7:54 a.m. The owner may claim it at the police headquarters.

The Wilton Police Department responded to no domestic calls during the week of July 10 to July 17.