Members of Wilton Hindu Mandir celebrated their chariot festival, known as Ratha Yatra, on July 14. Statues of gods and goddesses were dressed in bright silk attire and paraded in a chariot with hundreds of devotees marching along. The procession along Westport Road lasted about 90 minutes. A feast of Indian foods was served and dances of each region of India were performed at the temple as part of the festivities. — J.C. Martin photo