Street fair is summer’s downtown party

Before the Wilton Chamber of Commerce took over sponsorship, Wilton’s summer sidewalk sales consisted of some downtown stores placing wares outside and Wilton Library hosting a book sale with mostly summer-reading paperbacks.

In its sixth year, the event has grown into the Wilton Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale and the book sale has grown into a major event, with fiction, nonfiction, biographies, children’s books, young adult reads and a variety of novelties.

“It stretches from the front corner of our building to the edge of our parking lot along Old Ridgefield Road with tables and tables of books, CDS, DVDs and more,” said Janet Crystal, marketing communications manager for the library.

“Once again our wonderful volunteers are working behind the scenes to cull, clean and categorize our best offerings, which are then brought up from our book cellar. The items are always in great condition — gently used or even new. The sale also has items that are beyond description or categorization, Crystal said.

The big day is Saturday, July 21, from 10 to 4, when Wilton Center will be transformed into a bargain-filled destination for residents and visitors.

Vendors and entertainment will be found along Old Ridgefield Road, which will be closed beginning at 7 a.m., from the Village Market driveway to Godfrey Place behind the library. Village Market will be open. The sale continues south along River Road.

The street fair is supported by retailers, restaurants, businesses, artisans and local organizations who pull out all the stops to showcase the community as a vibrant retail, service and dining destination. In addition to the shopping and dining opportunities featured during the day, the Chamber has also lined up entertainment with music from media sponsor 95.9 The Fox and Star 99.9 and the Community Steel Band, said Debra Hanson, executive director of the Chamber.

Many new features will be present, including Farm on Wheels, Sova Puppet Theater and Workshop, a demonstration by Olympic Fencing, chainsaw sculpting at Bright Horizons, new food from Angie’s Cocinita plus many more. Returning are the Melt Mobile and College Creamery, and Yummm, Hanson said.

There are attractions and activities for the whole family centered around the gazebo, Pet Pantry, and Stop and Shop shopping center. There are activities for dogs, too.

Fun for children will include face-painting, a big bounce house and obstacle course, magician, balloon characters and bubbles from Mr. Bungles, crafts, Sand Art Party, plus treats.

For more information, call Hanson at 203-762-0567 or email [email protected].