Senior Center News

Beat the heat

It’s that time of year again — the heat has arrived! Anyone can be affected by heat-related illness but some people are more likely to be affected by extreme heat, including those who are 65 years of age or older or are physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure. Here are some helpful hints from the Connecticut Department of Public Health to stay safe in the rising temperatures:

Drink plenty of fluids:

Don’t wait until you are thirsty to drink!

Avoid alcoholic, caffeinated, or sugary drinks.

If you have a limit on the amount of fluids you can drink, check in with your doctor to see what the appropriate fluid intake is for you.

Wear the right clothing and sunscreen:

Choose lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

If you must go outside, wear sunscreen to avoid sunburn.

Stay cool indoors:

If at all possible, spend hot days in an air-conditioned space.

Remember that fans help with airflow, but if the temperature is over 90 degrees, they will not prevent heat-related illness.

Place a cool, wet towel on the back of your neck or on top of your head or take a cool shower or bath.

Use a buddy system:

Have a friend or relative call you to check in with you twice a day on hot days.

Keep an eye out for your neighbors and friends.

Never leave infants, children or pets in cars — even for a very short time. Make sure you have an emergency kit ready in case the power goes out. Avoid heavy meals and avoid cooking with the oven, if possible. Leave plenty of water for pets in a cool or shaded area.

Air-conditioned libraries or malls may also offer some relief from the heat. Call 2-1-1 to find the nearest local cooling center if you need a place to stay cool.

Keep an eye out for early symptoms of a heat illness such as headache, dizziness, and lightheadedness; weakness; nausea and vomiting; cool moist skin; or dark urine. If you notice any of these symptoms, quickly move the affected person inside to a cool place and have them drink fluids.

Call 9-1-1 immediately if you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of heat stroke including fever; irrational behavior; extreme confusion; dry, hot, and red skin; rapid and shallow breathing; rapid and weak pulse; seizures; or unconsciousness.

For more information and tips, visit the CT Department of Health website at https://portal.ct.gov/DPH and search keyword “heat”.

Stay at Home events

Drop by Stay at Home in Wilton’s tent at the Wilton Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale in Wilton Town Center on Saturday, July 21, from 10 to 4, to learn about membership and volunteering. Enter the raffles to win prizes including a one-year free membership to Stay at Home in Wilton.

All women are invited to join the women of Stay at Home in Wilton on Thursday, July 26, at 11:30 for lunch at a local restaurant. Reservations are required. Call 203-762-2600.

Coming events

Friday, July 20, 10, Jewelry Workshop with Viola Galetta; 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 11 to 2, Free Senior Swim at the Y; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis.

Monday, July 23, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, July 24, 9:45, NO BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Erickkson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 12:30 to 2, Blood Pressure Screening at Village Market; 1, Studio Knitting; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House.

Wednesday, July 25, 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 12 to 5, Farmer’s Market at the Wilton Historical Society; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, July 26, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.