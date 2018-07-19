Library Lines

Summer bargains

Wilton is gearing up for its annual Sidewalk Sale and Street Fair this Saturday, July 21, which means the library will be part of the fun with its Sidewalk Book Sale, from 10 to 4. Tables and tables of items will stretch out almost the length of the library’s property on Old Ridgefield Road. This summer sale grows by leaps and bounds every year with beach reads, great selections of nonfiction hardcover books and a huge assortment of CDs and DVDs. The quirkiest part of the sale is the table of miscellaneous items that defy categorization in this flea market-like atmosphere. There promises to be something for everyone.

Coding intro

Students entering seventh and eighth grades can join the week-long instruction, Java and Python for Middle School Students, Monday, July 23, through Friday, July 27, from 1:30 to 3. This program is an introduction to coding to help understand the basic structures of code, such as algorithms and class structure, as well as the syntax of the target coding languages. The focus will be on primarily Java and Python, two of the most heavily used languages in the industry today. The workshop is run through Codeacademy. An experienced member of the library’s robotics team, will assist students while they work at their own paces. Space is limited and registration is required. Participants must be able to commit to all five days.

Weir Farm artist exhibition

July brings Karen Bright to the Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence program with an exhibition at the library on Monday, July 23, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Karen’s work comments on the fragile structure of today’s world. In her work, one may see rendered geologic, organic, and fossil-like forms evolve, used as a means to communicate a historical narrative, or to suggest a future construct. Please see the library’s registration link for details. The program is co-sponsored by Weir Farm Art Center and Weir Farm National Historic Site and presented by the library. There is no charge. Registration is suggested.

Mindfulness and magic (or science) for teens

Meditation, Mindfulness and Henna for Teens & Tweens on Tuesday, July 31, from 3 to 5, still has open registration. For that session, professional life coach Anju Pandey presents an introduction to meditation and mindfulness techniques to help deal with stress and overwhelming emotions. The second part of this session focuses on the ancient art of henna. Garima Agarwal will talk about its history and symbolism, and then let attendees try out a henna design on themselves or their friends. On Wednesday, July 25, kids can be awed by Is It Magic or Science? for Teens & Tweens, from 4 to 4:45. The Discover Museum will demonstrate tricks behind the “magic” of non-popping balloons, water that disappears and more, and show the true science of it all. Registration is required for both.

New Yorker series continues

Susan Boyar continues her New Yorker Shorts — Six Weeks of New Yorker Short Stories on Wednesday, July 25, from noon to 1:30. Each week the short story from the previous week’s New Yorker Magazine is discussed; the titles can be found on the library’s website. The current issue of The New Yorker is available in the Reading Room for in-library use or it can be downloaded through RBDigital. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; beverages will be provided. Advance registration is suggested. The series continues Aug. 1, 8 and 15.

Summer music

The final concert in the Summer Music & More Concert Series features the wonderful Sinatra renditions performed by Steve Kazlauskas in his Echoes of Sinatra program on Thursday, July 26, from 5 to 6:30, rain or shine. This is Steve’s sixth straight year delighting the audience with his American Songbook/Rat Pack compilations. The free concert is sponsored by Village Market and is open to the public with free refreshments and wine donated by Michael Crystal. There is no registration.

Reminder

Tonight’s Summer Music & More concert is ’70s R&B, Motown and funk with Billy and The Showmen, 5 to 6:30. American Red Cross Blood Drive, Friday, July 27, 1 to 6:30 p.m. To register: 800-RED-CROSS (1-800-773-2767), www.redcrossblood.org.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.