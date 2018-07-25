More than 20 vendors coming to Trackside’s first food truck festival

Trackside Teen Center has rounded up more than 20 food truck vendors for its first-ever Wilton Food Truck Festival on Sunday, Aug. 12.

The festival will take place at Allen’s Meadows from 11 to 6.

In addition to Wilton’s own Bubble & Brew, College Creamery, The Pizza Truck and Wilton Deli, participating food trucks include:

Bumski’s Mobile Beer & Wine Bar (West Hartford).

Carmela’s Italian Kitchen (Norwalk).

DrewbaQ Food Truck (Trumbull).

Fork in the Road (Danbury).

Greek Style Grill (Norwalk).

Hapa Food Truck (Stamford).

Kona Ice (Stamford).

Mamoun’s Falafel Cart (New Haven).

Melt Mobile (Stamford).

Nosh Hound Food Truck (Stamford).

Rice and Beans (Danbury).

Pierogies on Wheels (Milford).

Sandwedge King’s (Norwalk).

SWAT (Stratford).

Szabo’s Seafood (Shelton).

Taco Tequila Food Truck (Newington).

Taste of Grill (Stamford).

The Local Meatball (Fairfield).

There will also be more than 10 craft vendors, including The Painted Cookie, Little Red Pennies Jewelry, TammysCraftyDesigns and Signature Style; as well as live music, a craft sale and a kids’ fun park with two bounce houses, a climbing wall, obstacle course and waterslide. The festival’s musical lineup is:

11 to noon — School of Rock (Ridgefield/New Canaan).

Noon to 1 — Joni & The Keepers.

1 to 2 — The Defibrillators.

2 to 3 — Swing 42.

3 to 4 — School of Rock (Wilton).

4 to 5 — Will Comer.

5 to 6 — Captain Obvious.

The festival is “an important fund-raiser” for Trackside “due to continued budget cuts,” Trackside Executive Director Mark Ketley told The Bulletin, “but more importantly, it’s another great day planned for our residents.”

Ketley said the festival will be a “great day for the community with terrific food, fun time for kids, live music all day and interesting crafts,” and he is “looking forward to a unique event for Wilton, with an opportunity to attend a terrific summer event for all.”

Admission is $10 per car and $5 for walk-ins, with proceeds going to support the teen center. The admission fee “gives you access to the festival, live music and kids park,” said Ketley. Visitors will have to pay for the food and drinks at each food truck.