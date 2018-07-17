Obituary: James A. Fieber, 64

James A. Fieber, a resident of Wilton, Conn., passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 14, surrounded by his loving family. He was 64-years-old.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah, of 41 years, and his four children, Brian (and fiancée, Amy Schmidt), Gregory (and wife, Jessica), Sarah (and fiancé, Benton Erwin), and Daniel. He is also survived by his parents, Norman and Sylvia Fieber, and his siblings, Robert, Kathy, and William.

James was born and raised in Stamford, Conn. He attended St. Luke’s School in New Canaan, and graduated in 1972 as valedictorian of his class. He then attended Williams College, where he majored in psychology and graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa in 1976.

In 1977, he married his high school sweetheart, Deborah Osman, and together, they moved to North Carolina, where James earned his JD-MBA at Duke University in 1981. After his graduation, James, Deborah, and their twin sons, Brian and Gregory, moved back to Stamford and James began his professional career as an attorney at Kelley Drye & Warren in New York City.

In 1984, the family moved to Wilton, and James joined The Fieber Group, a family-owned real estate investment and development company, as a third-generation partner. His daughter, Sarah, was born in 1986, and his son, Daniel, in 1990. All four children attended the Wilton public schools, where James was highly involved as a parent, coach, and mentor.

James served on the board of Bankwell Financial Group, was a member of the Williams College Museum of Art Collections Council, and left a large philanthropic footprint at numerous organizations. James had a true passion for art, the outdoors, and, most of all, his beloved family. He will be remembered as an inspiration and hero to those who knew him.

A funeral service will be held at Temple Sholom in Greenwich, Conn., at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, July 18. A celebration of James’ life will follow at Rockrimmon Country Club in Stamford. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in James’ honor to support Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Checks, made payable to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, should be mailed to: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Attn: Emily Carter, 885 Second Ave., 7th Fl., New York, NY 10017. Please indicate on the check that the gift is in memory of James A. Fieber. Donations can also be made at: https://bit.ly/2zHvGVX.