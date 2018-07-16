ASML noise in Wilton reportedly stops

ASML has reportedly ended the pounding noises that drove some Wilton neighbors to complain at town hall.

Rock removal through hammering and chipping stopped as of July 13, according to First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice.

“I received notice that the rock work ended today,” Vanderslice said in an email on July 13.

Blasting was not possible due to the sensitive manufacturing equipment on the campus at 77 Danbury Road, according to Peter W. Rader, vice president of Jones Lang LaSalle, the Stamford-based project developer for the parking garage being built on the ASML property.

Casey Healy, attorney for ASML, reached out to neighbors for their preference of whether they preferred a longer construction period with later morning start times, or a shorter one, with earlier morning start times. Healy did not respond to a request for information on the response the neighbors gave.

The company also applied for construction of a 25,170-square-foot addition on the southwest corner of the existing facility at 77 Danbury Road, to be used as a truck-loading dock.

The expansion includes a 700-space parking garage on what was a former parking lot and office and manufacturing areas that will add more than 45,000 square feet of work space across three floors. The total value of the project is $100 million and involves 500 new jobs.