Obituary: Joan Hamon Schucker, longtime Wilton resident

Joan Hamon Schucker, longtime resident of Wilton, was at peace and surrounded by family when she passed from this life on June 22, 2018, at Kensington Park, Kensington, MD.

Joan was born September 24, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY, to Myrtle and Milton Hamon, also longtime residents of Wilton. Joan was the older sister to three brothers. She grew up in Mt. Vernon and Pelham, NY, and moved with her family to Washington, DC, where she volunteered as a Candy Striper while her father was a Navy Pilot during WWII.

In 1951 Joan married her beloved Paul Frederick Schucker, Jr.; they remained happily married for 50 years. In Wilton she was active in the Congregational Church, local politics, and a myriad of sporting activities. She was the secretary at Cider Mill School, and a tireless volunteer for countless organizations, serving as PTA President, Girl and Cub Scout leader, AFS host mother and headquarters volunteer, and EMT for Wilton Fire and Rescue. Joan was very proud of her Salvation Army heritage, and followed her faith to serve as Deaconess and Secretary at Wilton Congregational Church.

Joan was a great traveler and adventurer, and was always looking for a new experience to share. She visited countries from Belgium to Australia, jet boating in New Zealand and ziplining in Costa Rica in her 80’s.

Above all, Joan loved her family and friends. She was a caring friend to many, and always looked to help those in need. Joan and Paul spent many wonderful summers at their lake house, The Ledge, in their cherished Merriewold, NY. Family and friends, old and new, were always welcomed there, where the Schucker’s hospitality was bountiful.

Joan is survived by her children Bruce Schucker and Nancy Schucker Recchia, son-in-law Giovanni Recchia, grandchildren Emma and John Recchia, brothers Charles and Bruce Hamon, sister-in-law Pam Hamon, many nieces, nephews and cousins, and AFS sons and daughters around the world. She was predeceased by her two infant children Paul and Patricia Ann Schucker, her parents and her brother John Hamon.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate Joan’s life on Monday July 23, at 1:30 pm, in the Upper Meeting Room of the Wilton Congregational Church.

To honor Joan’s great generosity, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity that reminds the donor of Joan. Suggestions include: The Salvation Army; Merriewold Memorial Fund; and Warner Memorial Presbyterian Church, Kensington, MD.