Obituary: Jeffrey Andrew Totten, 53, formerly of Wilton

Jeffrey Andrew Totten, 53, of Bridgewater, NJ, a loving father to his two boys passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on June 28, 2018 after a brave battle with cancer.

Jeff was the first-born child to the late Robert Totten (2006) and Janet Totten (2010). Jeff grew up in Mendham, NJ until high school when the family moved to Wilton, CT.

Jeff studied at Marvelwood School where he graduated Valedictorian. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Wittenberg University in 1988. Jeff spent the majority of his career as a sales rep in the pharmaceutical industry.

Jeff was a compassionate, thoughtful and caring person. He loved spending time with his boys and was a dedicated participant in all of their activities including the Boy Scouts and robotics competitions. He enjoyed vacationing with his boys at the beach in Rhode Island. Jeff was a lifelong runner who ran in the Boston and New York marathons. He also enjoyed skiing and long bike rides with family and friends. Above all, his family meant the world to him. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his children Benjamin Andrew Totten and William Jonathan Totten, and their mother and his former wife, Lisa Rodenberg of Bridgewater, NJ, his brother Robert Van Doorn Totten of Wilton, CT and sister Melissa Ann Hayden of Burke, VA and their families. He also leaves his beloved friend, Kathy Sali, of Bridgewater, NJ, and two lifelong friends, Robert Apgar of Mendham, NJ and Ernst Wachsmuth of Chester, NJ.

A memorial service honoring and celebrating Jeff’s life will be held on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at the Bridgewater Manor in Bridgewater, NJ. The ceremony begins at 12:00 noon. For online condolences and shared memories or to make a donation to Jeff’s children’s college fund please visit: www.forevermissed.com/jeffrey-andrew-totten.