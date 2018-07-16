Wilton falls to Weston in LL district finals

After winning three straight games to stay alive, the Wilton Little League 11/12-year-old All-Stars had their hopes of a title end with a 15-4 loss to Weston in the District 1 finals last Friday night at Springdale Field in Stamford.

Wilton, which earned a spot in the championship round by winning the losers’ bracket, would have needed to beat Weston twice in order to win the double-elimination tournament.

But Weston took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning and was never threatened on Friday night. Weston went ahead 6-0 with three more runs in the top of the third before Wilton scored its first run in the bottom of the inning.

The district title was the first-ever for Weston, which will now compete in the state sectionals.

Trailing 6-0, Wilton got on the scoreboard with Michael Fischetti’s solo home run in the bottom of the third inning. But Weston got that run back in the top of the fourth and then added three runs in the top of the fifth to open an 11-1 lead.

Wilton put together a three-run rally in the bottom of the fifth. Cole Silvia reached on an error and Fischetti and Jackson Duncan walked to load the bases with one out. Gavin Lowne then walked to force in a run, and Justin Lewis followed with a two-run single that cut Wilton’s deficit to 11-4. But Weston relief pitcher Dylan Delaney got a groundout and a strikeout to avoid further damage.

Weston tacked on four more runs in the top of the sixth and then held Wilton scoreless in the bottom of the inning to end the game and win its first district championship.

Notes: Lewis had three hits to lead Wilton. Fischetti and Max Jarvie each added two hits, and Charlie Caporrino and Duncan each contributed one hit.

Wilton finished the district tournament with a 5-3 record and outscored the opposition, 41-36.