The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from July 6 through July 12, 2018.

77 Glen Hill Road: Matthew and Andrea Lanaro, to Andriy and Vira Partola, $630,000.

306 Danbury Road Unit 6: Stephen Wall, to Deepak Yinti and Deepa Yinti, $750,000.

48 Pheasant Run Road: Michael and Caley Sayre, to Alyssa Newman, $780,000.

75 Thunder Lake Road: Todd and Kathleeen Curesky, to Brian and Mary O’Malley, $645,000.