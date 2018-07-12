Steven Valassis named GBMA Physician of the Year

Steven Valassis, MD recently was named Physician of the Year by the Greater Bridgeport Medical Association (GBMA). Physicians are selected to receive this award based on their dedication to the improvement of the quality of life and the advancement of healthcare within the greater Bridgeport community.

Dr. Valassis received his award during the GBMA’s annual Scholarship Fundraiser & Reception at Testo’s Ristorante in Bridgeport on Wednesday, May 30.

Valassis currently serves as Chair of Emergency Medicine at St. Vincent’s Medical Center. He earned his medical degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, New York, and completed his internship in Internal Medicine at Norwalk Hospital, Norwalk, and his residency in Emergency Medicine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York.

Valassis resides in Wilton with his wife Anastasia and two children, Alex and Maddie.